Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee may not have been evicted yet

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 18:48 IST

On Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 , Salman Khan announced that Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shefali Bagga were the evicted contestants of the week. Soon after, Twitter was flooded with tweets slamming the producers and the channel for being biased towards Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh.

However, a Spotboye report has claimed Devoleena and Rashami have not evicted and have been sent to the secret room inside the Bigg Boss house. Shefali received the least number of votes and was eliminated from the show. Shefali was vocal about her own game and often emerged as the selfish one.

Salman Khan talks to Shefali Bagga, Rashami and Devoleena.

She developed a close bond with Siddhartha Dey during her time inside the house. She also attracted a lot of criticism when she targeted Shehnaaz Gill during nominations tasks.

Devoleena became the first queen of the house and gave her 100% to the task. She was also a strong competition to the other housemates. Fondly known as ‘Bahu Bani Babe’, she underwent a transformation in just four weeks inside the house.

Rashami emerged as an integral part of the house with her cooking duty. She regularly cooked for everyone but often cribbed about how ungrateful everyone was. While she had good connections with Devoleena, Paras, Mahira, Siddhartha Dey, and Shefali, Rashami often locked horns with Sidharth Shukla. The fights even divided the house in two groups - those who supported Rashami and those who supported Sidharth.

Talking about Rashami, wild card entry Arhaan Khan had said before entering the house, “Rashami is playing really very good and also in a dignified way. She is taking stand for herself without doing any drama like others. I think Sidharth is doing that (playing games around their past), not Rashami. The only thing which I can see him doing is either fighting and being rude to her or getting wild and showing unnecessary aggression in the tasks. Even if two people are talking vo kaan lagake sunta hai assuming it is about Rashami and him. And even if Rashami is laughing he feels she is laughing on him. Mujhe lagta hai vo andar gaya bhi hai ye janne ki Rashami uske baarein mein kya baat kar rahi hai.”

