Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar on joining politics: ‘Never, I contribute to my country through my films’

Akshay Kumar on joining politics: ‘Never, I contribute to my country through my films’

Akshay Kumar talks about receiving his first national film award, joining politics and even the tag ‘ladies man’ insisting he still is a ladies’ man.

bollywood Updated: Dec 18, 2019 09:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar during media interactions for Good Newwz.
Akshay Kumar during media interactions for Good Newwz.(IANS)
         

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has actively supported several social causes in the last couple of years, has said he wants to be happy, therefore he would never join politics. Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Delhi, Akshay was asked if he would join politics. “Never, I want to be happy. I love films and I contribute to my country through my films. This is my job,” he responded.

Also read: Ahead of Dabangg 3, revisit Bollywood’s iconic cops from Amitabh Bachchan to Ayushmann Khuranna

Sharing a story from his first national award, Akshay added, “At my first National Award, a girl sat next to me, and told me that she’s a huge fan, congratulated me for my win. She asked me how many films have I done, I said 137. I asked her the same question and it was her first film, and she was winning a National Award for it. Kaise mera insult ho gaya.” Akshay received the first national award if his career for Rustom in 2017.

He also elaborated on his idea of nationalism, “I don’t believe in thinking about what the country has given you, but what you can give to the country. For example, you pick a captain of a cricket team, and now it is the team’s responsibility to listen to him. Follow the leader. Koi bhi party ka ho, let him lead the country, because chuna toh aap hi logon ne hai.”

During his early days in showbiz, Akshay was known as a ladies’ man, thanks to his numerous alleged affairs with co-stars. Insisting he still is one, Akshay said the only difference is that he is a family man now. “Aaj bhi main Ladies man hoon. Perhaps not how you mean it any more. Now I’m a family man now. I’ve had a very good life and I’m very proud of it,” he said.

