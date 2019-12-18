Ahead of Dabangg 3, revisit Bollywood’s iconic cops from Amitabh Bachchan to Ayushmann Khuranna

bollywood

Salman Khan’s Robin-Hood (Chulbul) Pandey is coming back to the big screen with a bang. Dabangg 3 is all set to hit theatres on Friday and in anticipation, we have compiled a list of seven more fearless and ferocious Bollywood cops that we have loved over the years.

Salman’s Chulbul Pandey, the corrupt cop with a cuddly heart, was introduced to us in 2010 with Dabangg. His over-the-top dialogues and hard love warmed us up to him in an instant and made the movie a giant hit.

“Since the last 9 years, I feel a strong parallel existence of Chulbul Pandey. I am overwhelmed with the love and support that the fans gave the character,” Salman said. The actor opened up about how Chulbul Pandey is not just a character for him but is an entirely different persona that he likes to embrace. “Once I wear my police vardi and moustache, I am no more Salman Khan, I am Chulbul Pandey,” he added.

So ahead of the film’s release, we look back at seven other iconic and incredible police officers that Bollywood has given us. Which one is your favourite?

Amitabh Bachchan in Zanjeer

Amitabh Bachchan’s giant hit made him the ‘Angry Young Man’ of Indian cinema. He played the strict and stern police officer (as did most others on this list) who puts his work above all else. He has no time for those who can’t show him respect and once you rub him the wrong way, only god can save you from his wrath. So ‘jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaaye sharafat se khade raho.’

Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh

In Sarfarosh, Aamir Khan played a cop with an unshakable moral compass. However, when life and people prove to be less than trustworthy, his ideas are challenged. Aamir gave a new face to the policemen in Hindi cinema with Sarfarosh. He could be humble and still macho when a situation presents itself. More than the strength of his arms, he requires the faculty of his mind to guide him on the job.

Ajay Devgn in Gangaajal

Ajay Devgn plays a no-nonsense cop who gets transferred to a lawless new territory. As he grapples with goons running the town by their own laws, thinking themselves most powerful, he also has to deal with his own corrupt men, hungry for power and vengeance. In this chaos, he has to be the one to bring sanity and true justice back to this world.

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani

With Mardaani, Rani earned a tonne of praise for her performance as policewoman Shivani Shivaji Roy. An eager young cop in the beginning, she is wrought in fire to become the tough woman we see her at the end. She uncovers the human-trafficking mafia and her true potential as a brutal, persistent cop who just wouldn’t give up.

Ranveer Singh in Simmba

This is the one name on the list that is different from all others. Ranveer Singh did not play your usual, brooding and honest cop in Simmba but a corrupt, selfish one. He cracks jokes with his men, dances in the streets, woos the girl and wears the most colourful outfits doing it. But when life’s realities show their ugly heads, he also transforms into a vengeful, fearless man who would do anything to bring justice to the innocent and wronged.

Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

As DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, Shefali Shah is a force of nature. Vartika refuses to allow her gender or designation get in the way of her job. Her performance toes the line between emotion and efficiency.

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana gave the performance of a lifetime in Article 15. He played Ayan Ranjan, an IPS officer who is posted to a new town as the ACP. This man, who has lived all his life in large cities, away from the realities of casteism and untouchability, now has to investigate a horrible, heinous crime in this new place. Khurrana masterfully shows Ayan’s confusion,frustration, disgust and finally the resolve to change the way things are around him.

