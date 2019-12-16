e-paper
Salman Khan announces advance booking of Dabangg 3

Salman Khan has announced that the advance booking for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 are now open.

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva.
Salman Khan on Sunday released a promotional video of Dabangg 3 and announced that the pre-booking of tickets for the film has begun. In addition to the glimpses from the film, the video features Salman Khan and actor Saiee Manjrekar asking fans to pre-book the show.

“Don’t delay, advance bookings have started, so get going,” said Khan in the video. And watch our pure romance,” added Manjrekar. “Intezaar khatam! Book karo Dabangg 3 ki tickets turrant! #5DaysToDabangg3 (The wait is over! Book Dabangg3 tickets immediately)” Khan captioned the post.

 

Dabangg 3 is the third instalment of Khan’s franchise of the same name, which also stars veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s debutant daughter, Saiee Manjrekar. The film dictates the events from the early life of Khan’s character Chulbul Pandey and the story behind him becoming a bully cop.

It also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan in significant roles and is slated to open in theatres on December 20.

