Salman Khan calls Dabangg, Tere Naam small films: ‘Nobody remembers they worked completely on content’

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 11:57 IST

Bollywood star Salman Khan, whose stardom is based mostly on entertainers, has said content-driven cinema works when commercial elements are added. He also labelled his films Dabangg and Tere Naam as small films that worked purely on their content.

Salman Khan during the promotions of Dabangg 3, in Mumbai . ( IANS )

Speaking to Bollywoodlife in an interview, Salman said,“I think they’re talking about a different kind of content. I think they’re talking about the smaller movies, the web, that kind of content. You know that kind of parallel cinema that used to not work earlier, like what we used to call art cinema, which used to be a different chain of cinema, has now become a part of standard cinema. A bit of commercialism has now been added to it; earlier they used to be very small-budgeted films – now the budget has increased a bit and they’ve been shifted here now is what I feel, and it’s a good thing.”

“So Dabangg was that film. The first Dabangg was a 2-crore film. Tere Naam was also that film. But since they happened with me, they happened like this, now what to do? Nobody remembers that they were small films that worked completely on content.”

He also said, “Till the time the content doesn’t click, the film won’t click, it doesn’t matter how big a star you are. You can get the Friday, Saturday and Sunday numbers, but beyond that, it won’t hold. No matter how good you’re looking or how good your body’s looking, nobody’s going to sit and watch your film. Even if they are ready to pay for tickets and stuff like that, no one’s going to go and sit there for two-and-a-half hours.”

Salman is currently promoting his upcoming film - Dabangg 3 that hits theatres on December 20.

