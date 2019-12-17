e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Bollywood / Salman Khan calls Dabangg, Tere Naam small films: ‘Nobody remembers they worked completely on content’

Salman Khan calls Dabangg, Tere Naam small films: ‘Nobody remembers they worked completely on content’

Salman Khan talks about content-driven cinema, what makes them work and about his own entertainers.

bollywood Updated: Dec 17, 2019 11:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan will return in his popular character, Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3.
Salman Khan will return in his popular character, Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3.
         

Bollywood star Salman Khan, whose stardom is based mostly on entertainers, has said content-driven cinema works when commercial elements are added. He also labelled his films Dabangg and Tere Naam as small films that worked purely on their content.

Salman Khan during the promotions of Dabangg 3, in Mumbai .
Salman Khan during the promotions of Dabangg 3, in Mumbai . ( IANS )

Speaking to Bollywoodlife in an interview, Salman said,“I think they’re talking about a different kind of content. I think they’re talking about the smaller movies, the web, that kind of content. You know that kind of parallel cinema that used to not work earlier, like what we used to call art cinema, which used to be a different chain of cinema, has now become a part of standard cinema. A bit of commercialism has now been added to it; earlier they used to be very small-budgeted films – now the budget has increased a bit and they’ve been shifted here now is what I feel, and it’s a good thing.”

Also read: Mardaani 2 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji’s film sees a drop on Monday, earns Rs 21.5 cr total

“So Dabangg was that film. The first Dabangg was a 2-crore film. Tere Naam was also that film. But since they happened with me, they happened like this, now what to do? Nobody remembers that they were small films that worked completely on content.”

 

He also said, “Till the time the content doesn’t click, the film won’t click, it doesn’t matter how big a star you are. You can get the Friday, Saturday and Sunday numbers, but beyond that, it won’t hold. No matter how good you’re looking or how good your body’s looking, nobody’s going to sit and watch your film. Even if they are ready to pay for tickets and stuff like that, no one’s going to go and sit there for two-and-a-half hours.”

Salman is currently promoting his upcoming film - Dabangg 3 that hits theatres on December 20.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Ex-Pak President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death by special court for high treason
Ex-Pak President Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death by special court for high treason
‘Religion has no borders’: SC junks plea on minority benefits for Hindus
‘Religion has no borders’: SC junks plea on minority benefits for Hindus
BJP, Sena MLAs scuffle in Maharashtra assembly over farmer compensation
BJP, Sena MLAs scuffle in Maharashtra assembly over farmer compensation
10 arrested in connection with Jamia violence; none of them students: Cops
10 arrested in connection with Jamia violence; none of them students: Cops
22-yr-old, travelling on footboard, dies after falling off Mumbai local
22-yr-old, travelling on footboard, dies after falling off Mumbai local
This ‘Made in Sri Lanka’ electric luxury supercar is a 900 bhp powerhouse
This ‘Made in Sri Lanka’ electric luxury supercar is a 900 bhp powerhouse
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
Not replays but 3rd umpire: New side in Jadeja’s debatable run out - Report
‘Follow Gandhi’s ideals, violence is not a solution’: Vice-President Naidu
‘Follow Gandhi’s ideals, violence is not a solution’: Vice-President Naidu
trending topics
IPL Auction 2020HTLS 2019Unnao rape caseLt Gen MM NaravaneRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news