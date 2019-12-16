Dabangg 3: Salman Khan is competing with romance king Shah Rukh Khan in this new video with Saiee Manjrekar

bollywood

Building up to the craze around his upcoming film Dabangg 3, Salman Khan has shared a promotional video from the movie where his character Chulbul Pandey can be seen trying to compete with king of romance -- Shah Rukh Khan as he encounters his love interest, Khushi (Saiee Manjrekar).

Sharing the video, Salman tweeted, “King of romance Shah Rukh Khan ya hum? Khushi ke dil ki baat samajhana itna easy bhi nahi hai...#4DaysToDabangg3.” The video shows a young Chulbul Pandey (Salman) sitting in front of Khushi asking her about things she likes, apart from himself, of course. Salman is seen stealing glances at all the Shah Rukh posters from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge around Khushi. Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee makes her Bollywood debut with the film.

The film also features Mahesh. He has earlier essayed the role Sonakshi Sinha’s dad in the film. Speaking about how excited he was to work with his daughter, he had said earlier, “I reprise my role of Haria. It’s a cameo which is there to establish Chulbul’s journey. I had one scene with Saiee and Salman, and it was wonderful to be in the same frame as my daughter. I felt proud and emotional.”

Sonakshi will be back as Salman’s wife Rajjo in the film. It will also introduce Kannada star Sudeep as the main villain. Late Vinod Khanna’s younger brother Pramod will step into the shoes of Vinod, who played Salman’s father in the two previous outings of the popular franchise. Dimple Kapadia will be back as Salman’s onscreen mother while Arbaaz will be seen in the role of Chulbul’s brother Makkhi. Mahie Gill plays the role of his wife.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is the third film in Salman’s hit franchise that hits theatres on December 20. While the first film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan helmed the second one.

