Dabangg 3: Salman Khan, newcomer Saiee Manjrekar pose for a ‘rare rearview selfie’. See pic

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 08:58 IST

Actor Salman Khan reposted a picture with his co-star Saiee Manjrekar on Tuesday, possibly from the sets of Dabangg 3. Saiee, daughter of veteran Hindi and Marathi filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, is making her Bollywood debut with the film.

The post read, “rare rearview selfie.” The picture shows Saiee and Salman standing in front of a side view mirror of a car and posing for it. Both Salman and Saiee are not in their Dabangg 3 avatar and sport more regular, casual looks.

Some time ago, Salman had shared a picture of Saiee and him together, from one of the many outdoor shoots of Dabangg 3. In it, the duo is standing close to each other and is by the side of a water body. Saiee has a calm expression on her face, and Salman also looks tranquil. Saiee will be seen as Salman’s partner from the younger days of Chulbul Pandey, his character in the film.

The film also features Mahesh, Saiee’s father in it. He has featured in the previous outings of the hit franchise as well. Speaking about how excited he was to work with his daughter, he had said earlier, “I reprise my role of Haria. It’s a cameo which is there to establish Chulbul’s journey. I had one scene with Saiee and Salman, and it was wonderful to be in the same frame as my daughter. I felt proud and emotional.” Mahesh also said that while his older daughter is a chef, Saiee has always wanted to be an actor. Saiee’s part will include a song with Salman as well, say reports.

Dabangg 3 has already begun to resonate with the fans of the franchise. With Salman reprising his role as inspector Chulbul Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen as Rajjo, his onscreen wife. The film will also feature Kannada star Sudeep, who plays the film’s main antagonist. Late Vinod Khanna’s younger brother Pramod will step into the shoes of Vinod, who played Salman’s father in the two previous outings of the popular franchise.

Directed by Prabhudheva, the film has been shot in Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and other locations across the country. The film releases on December 20.

