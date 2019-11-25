Salman Khan says ‘Happy Birthday daddy’ on Salim Khan’s 84th birthday, shares adorable throwback pic

bollywood

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 10:45 IST

Salman Khan wished father Salim Khan on his birthday with a happy throwback picture of the two. The senior filmmaker turned 84 on Sunday and had celebrated his 55th wedding anniversary with wife Salma last week.

Salman shared a throwback picture of himself and Salim’s fishing session on Instagram and wrote, “Happy bday daddy . . .” Both of them are seen sitting on a riverside, holding fishing rods in their hands in the picture.

The picture got more than 1.5 million ‘likes’ within a few hours. Actor Rajniesh Duggall shared birthday wishes for Salim in the comments section. ”A very happy birthday to sir.. love happiness and great health always,” he wrote. Actor Siddharth Sharmaa commented on the picture, “A man’s best friend.”

One half of the famous writing duo Salim-Javed, Salim Khan is best known for his work in Deewar, Sholay, Don, Andaz, Seeta Aur Geeta and more. He married twice, he tied the knot with Salma Khan in 1964 and then with Helen in 1981 and is a parent to three sons -- Salman, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan and two daughters -- Alvira and Arpita.

Sometime back, Salman celebrated veteran actor Helen’s birthday. The actor, along with his brother Sohail and sister Arpita, organised a lavish bash for the veteran actor that also saw Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh in attendance.

The birthday bash followed close at the heels of the veteran scriptwriter and his first wife Salma’s 55th wedding anniversary that coincided with Arpita and Aayush Sharma’s 5th wedding anniversary last Monday. Several Bollywood celebrities including Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez had attended the bash.

Arpita is currently expecting her second child with husband Aayush, who made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri last year.

