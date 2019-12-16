Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla returns to the house, Shehnaaz Gill welcomes him with a kiss. Watch

tv

After spending almost a week outside the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth Shukla will be seen returning on Monday’s episode. Sidharth had been out of the house on medical grounds.

Shehnaaz is asked to enter the confession room where she meets Sidharth and hugs him warmly and gives him a kiss on the cheek. Bigg Boss then tells her, “Shehnaaz you have been missing Sidharth a lot, take him inside the house.” She then escorts him inside the house and takes everyone by surprise in a promotional video that is online.

Shehnaaz also informed Sidharth that even Asim was missing him and sang a song for him. When prodded about it, Asim told Sidharth it was the 90s hit song, Yaaro. We also get to see Rashami and Asim discussing how all the camaraderie won’t last more than 10 minutes.

After Sidharth was diagnosed with typhoid, he was shifted to a secret room inside the house where he was joined by Paras Chhabra. They spent some time there watching housemates all the time, before Paras was sent inside the house and Sidharth was taken to the hospital due to deteriorating health.

At that time, Sidharth had asked him to warn Shehnaaz Gill about Rashami Desai, adding that Shehnaaz needed the protection of someone to ensure that people did not use her.

While Shehnaaz was very clear about her liking for Sidharth, he was not too emotional about his relationship with her. However, ever since Sidharth went inside the secret room, his feelings for Shehnaaz became more evident.

