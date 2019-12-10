Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai, Bhau discuss whether Sidharth Shukla spent 2 years in rehab

tv

TV actor Sidharth Shukla may have spent two years in a rehabilitation centre, according to a conversation between Rashami Desai and Hindustani Bhau in the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 13.

According to a Spotboye report, Rashami and Bhau discussed reports of Sidharth spending time in a rehab. Speaking with Rashami, Bhau said, “I do not like Sidharth Shukla. I have heard he spent two years in a rehab.” Rashami neither confirmed not denied it and said, “Even I have heard the same.” The two then discussed how Sidharth is too aggressive and it will not do any good for his image once he is out of the show.

When Rashami claimed to have had a tough time working with Sidharth, Bhau quipped, “What weird attitude is this? How will it help him in his career?”

This is not the first time discussions about rehab have cropped up. Speaking about the Dil Se DIl Tak co-star, actor Kunal Verma had told the Times of India in 2018: “He is an unprofessional maniac and a psycho. I think he needs psychiatric treatment again. I heard he had gone to a rehab once and I think he needs to visit it again.”

Paras Chhabra, who was not on good terms with Sidharth when they began their Bigg Boss journey, had told Devoleena that Sidharth was in rehab for a year. Paras also claimed that Sidharth took steroids to lose weight that he had gained during his stay at the rehab.

Currently, Sidharth is inside the secret room, while the housemates believe he is out of the house, getting treated. They also believe Paras is getting treated outside the house but he is also inside the secret room, keeping a close watch on the housemates.

