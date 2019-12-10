Chhapaak trailer: Deepika Padukone channels the strength and pain of acid attack survivors in powerful film. Watch

bollywood

The first trailer for Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film, Chhapaak is out. The trailer is hard-hitting as it tells the story of an acid attack survivor and her journey to build herself again after the traumatic episode.

The film sees Deepika play Malti, a character inspired by Delhi-based acid attack victim and activist Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey.

The film’s tone and aesthetic stays true to Meghna’s no-nonsense style. It begins with the attack itself, however, we only see her falling to ground and later, getting water splashed over her in the hospital as she screams in pain. The moment and a few that follow it might leave you with goosebumps and overwhelming anger.

Deepika channels the immense pain and trauma in the beginning and later, the strength to carry on. In the film’s lighter moments, she learns to live and laugh again. Vikrant’s character (a reporter) tells her there is still a long way to go and how will it work if she stayed this happy. She says, “Ab khush hu toh kya karu (What can I do if I am happy).” A refreshing take on the world’s idea that a victim of a horrific crime has to be in a constant state of deep sadness all their lives.

Watch the trailer for Chhapaak here:

Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi and Talwar fame. Talking about why she picked up Laxmi’s case for her film, Meghna had said earlier in an interview to PTI, “When I got to know about it, I realised the best way to deal with the issue was to use Laxmi’s case as the anchor. I got in touch with them and it took me a while to convince them that I’m not going trivialise their stories.”

Sharing the trailer release date of Chhapaak that is also Human Rights Day, Deepika had tweeted, “A moment is all it took... Trailer out tomorrow. Keep watching this space.”

Deepika has called Chhapaak her toughest film till date, “I’d say it’s the toughest movie I have ever done. Not because of the role, but because of the prosthetics. I am extremely patient person, but I had to dig deep to go through that every single day for 42 days.”

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey at the trailer launch of Chhapaak.

Deepika’s first film after her wedding to Ranveer Singh last year, Chhapaak sees her co-producing the film with Fox Star Studios.

Chhapaak will release on January 10 next year. The actor will also be seen in ‘83 where she collaborates with her husband as they play Romi Dev and Kapil Dev; the film is inspired by India’s underdog victory against West Indies in the 1983 cricket World Cup.