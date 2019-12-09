Chhapaak teaser: Deepika Padukone shares gripping video, says ‘A moment is all it took’

bollywood

Deepika Padukone has shared the teaser of her upcoming film, Chhapaak, in which she plays an acid attack survivor. The actor captioned the teaser, “A moment is all it took...” on Twitter.

The 6-second teaser shows a splash of acid that spreads into darkness with a loud sound. The makers will release the trailer of the film on Tuesday, which happens to be the World Human Rights Day.

Chhapaak marks Deepika’s debut into production and has been directed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi and Talwar fame. Meghna said she was amazed how quickly Deepika imbibed the nuances of her character Malti, based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

“Deepika is going to be a revelation in Chhapaak. It is a completely different side of Deepika which people will see. When I say that I don’t mean just the look or prosthetics, it’s also about going into the second level of the character – the body language, the gestures and the general energy,” Meghna had told PTI on the sidelines of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) recently.

Talking about how Deepika sunk into her character, Meghna said, “It’s amazing how quickly she picked up the stuff. Even her smile that she has throughout the film, it’s not the Deepika Padukone smile. It’s Malti’s smile. Somewhere we found a middle path between Deepika’s and Laxmi’s smile. It’s been fulfilling to have had her as a part of this film,” she added.

The filmmaker, whose last release Raazi was well-received both by the audiences and critics, said the actor met Laxmi briefly before the shooting began and was able to portray the part with a lot of sensitivity. “It was a landmark case in the medical community, in the legal community and it had a very unusual social and legal implication because there was a love story. When I got to know about it, I realised the best way to deal with the issue was to use Laxmi’s case as the anchor. I got in touch with them and it took me a while to convince them that I’m not going trivialise their stories,” she added.

Meghna has co-written the film with Atika Chohan. Also featuring Vikrant Massey, the film is slated to be released on January 10.

