Deepika Padukone posts childhood picture with bestie Divya Narayan and a fresh selfie, Alia Bhatt calls her ‘beauty’

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 17:33 IST

Deepika Padukone made Sunday special for her fans by sharing a selfie and an unseen throwback picture on Instagram. Posting the selfie, the actor just wrote, “Tadaaaaa!!!” in the caption. Actor Alia Bhatt commented to the picture, “Omg! Beauty!!!!!!”

Deepika also shared a childhood picture of herself with friend Divya Narayan. The two look almost identical, so much so that Deepika captioned it as ‘Humpty and Dumpy’.

Deepika posted the picture on Instagram with a caption inspired by the nursery rhyme ‘Humpty Dumpty.’ She wrote, “This Humpty & Dumpty sat on a wall...& ate curd rice @divya_narayan4!!!” While Divya is on the left in a green and blue jacket, Deepika is in a yellow sweatshirt. Both of them sport short hair and look adorable as pose for the camera with trees in the background.

The picture got more than 8,62,000 ‘likes’ within a few hours, including one from Alia. Deepika’s husband and actor was among the first ones to show his love for the picture. He dropped several smileys and heart emojis to the post and wrote, “Cuties.” A fan wrote, “That boycut hair though.” Another wrote, “you are too cute.” One more fan commented, “You are such an adorable omg.”

Deepika was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical-drama, Padmaavat, also starring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. She will now be seen in her debut production, Chhapaak, in which she will be seen essaying the role of an acid-attack survivor. The film is inspired from the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

Deepika will also be seen alongside Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. While Ranveer will be seen as former cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen as his wife Romi Dev in the film. It is set to release in April next year.

Deepika is also set to travel back in time as she has been roped to play Draupadi in the upcoming feature Mahabharata. Apart from bringing the life of Draupadi on screen, the actor has also turned producer for the feature along with Madhu Mantena. The film is scheduled to release in multiple parts, will have its first part hit big screens on Diwali 2021.

