Sara Ali Khan grooves to Ranbir Kapoor’s Badtameez Dil on sets of Kedarnath, fans call her ‘cute’. Watch throwback video

On completion of one year of her debut film Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan has shared a throwback video of herself grooving to Ranbir Kapoor’s Badtameez Dil on the sets.

bollywood Updated: Dec 08, 2019 14:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Throwback video: Sara Ali Khan grooves to Badtameez Dil on sets of Kedarnath.
Actor Sara Ali Khan has completed her one year in Bollywood and has shared a throwback video of herself grooving to Ranbir Kapoor’s Badtameez Dil behind the scenes of her debut film, Kedarnath. The actor shared the video along with a few more glimpses of her fun moments on the sets on Instagram.

The video shows her grooving to the dance number in a small room, wearing a white salwar kameez and a blue dupatta. She can also be seen playing with a clapperboard that has the name of the film written over it. There are also her moments with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on the sets of the Kedarnath song, Sweetheart.

 

The video got more than 2 million ‘likes’ within two hours. A fan praised her saying, “Desi girls are the best.” Another cheered for her, calling her by her screen name, ‘Mukku’. While many called her ‘cute’, one fan commented to the post, “Your journey has been amazing .”

Kedarnath had released on December 7 last year and was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Celebrating one year of its release, Sara shared several pictures from the making of the film on Instagram, along with a touching note. The 24-year-old actor said she “can’t believe it’s been a year” and mentioned that the film “has been and will always remain an integral part” of her life.

 

Sharing a few stills from the sets of Kedarnath, she wrote: “I can’t believe it’s been a year since everyone met Mukku for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always remain an integral part of me. Thank you @gattukapoor and @kanika.d for making me meet, imbibe and portray Mukku.”

She also thanked the entire team of the film including her co-star, Sushant. “@sushantsinghrajput I truly appreciate all that you did to support me and help me consistently throughout this journey, I couldn’t have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me through all of this!” she wrote.

Thanking the rest of the team, she added, “Thank you Tushar Sir for shooting this film with so much love. @jehanhanda thank you for constantly having your eyes on me and always having my back. And thank you to all the people that have accepted me, given me so much love and allowed me to be a humble part of the Indian film industry for a year now! #jaibholenath”.

Also read: Sona Mohapatra objects to kids being shoved on to stage during concerts, says ‘making a young girl gyrate to Bedardi Raja is creepy’

Sara, whose second release Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh, happened a few weeks later on December 28 2018, will next be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Coolie No.1. The film is a remake of director David Dhawan’s 1995 superhit comedy of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The actor will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film opposite Kartik Aaryan which is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day next year.

(With IANS inputs)

