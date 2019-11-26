Ranbir Kapoor injures arm, fans palpitate with concern: ‘What happened to my honey?’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 09:15 IST

A picture of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor with his arm in a sling at the Mumbai airport sent his Twitter fans in a tizzy. They expressed concern about the actor.

A user posted a picture of the actor with Alia Bhatt at Mumbai airport that shows Ranbir with his right arm in a sling. He wrote: "Get well soon RK". Another concerned fan posted two pictures of the Bollywood star and wrote: "What happened Ranbir? Take care hero, get well soon!!!!!"

A fan posted a picture of an inquisitive Ranbir and asked: 'What will you tell your kids about him?" Another fan posted pictures of Ranbir carrying a banana in his hand and mentioned that it was taken while he was playing football, implying that he may have slipped on the peel.

Another had a funny take on the situation: "In 2008... Ranbir Kapoor warn everyone with his song "Bachna ae haseeno" but nobody cares about it, so he prove himself."

Ranbir and Alia were travelling to Manali to complete filming on their upcoming fantasy epic, Brahmastra. The actors received a warm welcome, and were greeted with traditional Himachali caps and scarves. They were also presented with flowers.

Originally due for release on Christmas this year, Brahmastra has been majorly delayed, and is now slated for release in 2020.

