Did Deepika Padukone just confirm Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are getting married? Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:20 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone may have just given Alia Bhatt a taste of her own medicine. In a recent interview, Deepika said that Alia will soon tie the knot, presumably with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Alia had alluded to Deepika’s impending wedding during an appearance on Koffee with Karan with her in 2018.

In a discussion on the 100 greatest performances of the decade with Film Companion, Alia and Deepika were joined by actors Manoj Bajpayee, Vijay Deverakonda, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh and others. During the conversation, Vijay spoke about how he had a crush on Deepika and Alia. He said, “Without shame a lot of people on this table have been massive crushes, like been in love with some of them like these two (pointing to Deepika and Alia). She (Deepika) got married but...” Deepika interrupted and said, “She (Alia) is getting married.” Vijay continued, “She (Alia) is getting married.”

Alia immediately halted the conversation and said, “Excuse me, why have you made this declaration?” Deepika, perhaps realising that she’d said too much, clarified, “Guys, I made that up. I just wanted to see his reaction.”

In an episode of Koffee with Karan, which aired mere hours before Deepika and Ranveer announced their wedding, host Karan Johar had asked Alia and Deepika who would get married first. Alia was quite certain it was going to be Deepika, who after denying it eventually agreed.

Rumours of Alia and Ranbir tying the knot have increased in recent months, with a fake wedding card even doing the rounds online. At an event during the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Ranbir’s cousin, Kareena Kapoor Khan said “I’ll be the happiest girl in the world,” when asked about the couple’s rumoured wedding.

Alia has repeatedly denied these reports, however. When asked about the wedding card by the paparazzi, she said, “Kya batau (What do I say)?” and finally shook her head saying, “Nai (No).” Alia and Ranbir are currently gearing up for the release of their first film together, the epic fantasy Brahmastra, due out next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more