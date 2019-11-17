Deepika Padukone had to intervene when a fan said ‘I love you Ranveer’. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:48 IST

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Thursday, and the spirit of mush seems to have rubbed off on some of their fans, too.

During their visit to the Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Chittoor to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara on their special day, the couple met with a loving fan but things escalated soon when the fan said ‘I Love you Ranveer’ and Deepika had to intervene.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone along with their family members at Tirumala Tirupati Temple on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. ( PTI )

A video posted on Instagram shows that, as Ranveer and Deepika arrived at the temple, a crazed fan couldn’t curb excitement. “I love you,” he told Deepika first, which the actress acknowledged with a smile. The fan then addressed Ranveer and said: “I love you Bhaiyya.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone accompanied by their families at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. ( Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times )

Deepika, sporting as ever, had a witty retort in place. “But you loves me more!” she quipped to the fan, and the actor-couple broke into laughter.

While the couple visited the Tirumala temple on November 14, they were at the Golden Temple in Amritsar the next day, to seek divine blessings.

Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together next on screen in Kabir Khan’s 83, which accounts the inspiring story of India’s first-ever World Cup win in cricket in 1983. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who led the team to the famous victory, while Deepika essays Kapil’s wife Romi.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

