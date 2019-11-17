e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Deepika Padukone had to intervene when a fan said ‘I love you Ranveer’. Watch

During their visit to the Tirupati temple on their special day, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with a loving fan but things escalated soon when the fan said ‘I Love you Ranveer’ and Deepika had to intervene.

bollywood Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:48 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Tirumala Tirupati Temple on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Tirumala Tirupati Temple on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.(PTI)
         

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Thursday, and the spirit of mush seems to have rubbed off on some of their fans, too.

During their visit to the Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Chittoor to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara on their special day, the couple met with a loving fan but things escalated soon when the fan said ‘I Love you Ranveer’ and Deepika had to intervene.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone along with their family members at Tirumala Tirupati Temple on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone along with their family members at Tirumala Tirupati Temple on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. ( PTI )

A video posted on Instagram shows that, as Ranveer and Deepika arrived at the temple, a crazed fan couldn’t curb excitement. “I love you,” he told Deepika first, which the actress acknowledged with a smile. The fan then addressed Ranveer and said: “I love you Bhaiyya.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone accompanied by their families at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone accompanied by their families at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. ( Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times )

Deepika, sporting as ever, had a witty retort in place. “But you loves me more!” she quipped to the fan, and the actor-couple broke into laughter.

 

While the couple visited the Tirumala temple on November 14, they were at the Golden Temple in Amritsar the next day, to seek divine blessings.

Also read: Marjaavaan box office day 2: Sidharth Malhotra film earns Rs 13 cr, Motichoor Chaknachoor gets 9 cr

Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together next on screen in Kabir Khan’s 83, which accounts the inspiring story of India’s first-ever World Cup win in cricket in 1983. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who led the team to the famous victory, while Deepika essays Kapil’s wife Romi.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s posturing aside, terror training camps still active in Pakistan
Imran Khan’s posturing aside, terror training camps still active in Pakistan
Muslim Board meets today to decide on filing Ayodhya verdict review plea
Muslim Board meets today to decide on filing Ayodhya verdict review plea
How Punjab’s paddy boom hit Delhi’s air
How Punjab’s paddy boom hit Delhi’s air
Shiv Sena to skip NDA meet today ahead of winter session
Shiv Sena to skip NDA meet today ahead of winter session
‘Loan fairs infused ₹1.8 lakh crore in economy’
‘Loan fairs infused ₹1.8 lakh crore in economy’
Australia pacer banned for personal abuse days before Pakistan series
Australia pacer banned for personal abuse days before Pakistan series
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News