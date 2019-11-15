Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pray with family at Golden Temple post first wedding anniversary. See pics

bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, along with their families, headed to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday a day after their first wedding anniversary. The Padukones and the Bhavnanis had visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple on Thursday to seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

The families posed for photographs after praying at the Golden Temple. All of them covered their heads in the gurudwara premises and were dressed in traditional Indian wear. While Deepika was in a purple kurta salwar and had vermillion on her forehead, Ranveer was seen twinning with her in a matching kurta pyjama. Deepika’s sister Anisha, mother Ujjala and father Prakash Padukone and Ranveer’s father Jagjit Bhavnani, mother Anju and sister Ritika were also seen praying at the holy temple.

The families were spotted at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Deepika wore a red sari with gold zari work, said to have been gifted to her during her Konkani wedding ceremony last year. Ranveer wore South Indian attire and teamed it with a red silk upper cloth with zari border.

Deepika took to Instagarm on Thursday and shared a photo of the visit on Instagram, where the couple can be seen posing candidly in front of the temple. “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh,” Deepika Padukone captioned.

Earlier on Wednesday, Deepika had shared a photo of her husband on Instagram story, where Ranveer is seen sitting with a mask on his face and his hair in a steamer, as part of his beauty preparation for their first anniversary.

Fans wished the couple after seeing the temple visit photo on social media. “Happy wedding anniversary deepveer,” wrote a fan. Another wrote: “Happy wedding Aniversary my fav couple”. One more fan wrote, “Always be happy, best couple in the world”.

The star couple had tied the knot in a highly-guarded twin ceremonies on November 14 and 15 last year at Lake Como in Italy.

Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, which is also produced by her. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer, who stars as former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ’83, which narrates the tale of India’s first World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Deepika plays Kapil’s wife Romi.

