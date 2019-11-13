Deepika Padukone shares glimpse of Ranveer Singh’s wedding anniversary beauty prep. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 16:54 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared a highly awaited glimpse at her and husband Ranveer Singh’s preparations for their first wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram stories, Deepika shared a picture of Ranveer, getting some beauty treatments to look his best on his big day.

The photo showed Ranveer with a face mask on and his hair in a steamer. “In preparation for his first wedding anniversary,” Deepika wrote with the picture. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14, 2018. Their highly private wedding ceremony was also one of the biggest celebrity events of the country last year.

Also Watch | Deepika, Ranveer attend friend’s wedding, Ranveer performs on ‘Apna Time Aayega’

As for their first wedding anniversary plans, the couple intends to spend the day with family. According to a source, “Deepika and Ranveer are going to celebrate their anniversary in the most beautiful and private manner. Ranveer and Deepika will be leaving town tomorrow and they would be heading first to Tirupati and then to Amritsar with their entire family to seek blessings.” The source added, “On November 14, they will be at Tirupati visiting the Balaji and the Padmavathi temple and then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple on November 15. The entire family will fly back to Mumbai the same day.”

The couple recently attended a friend’s wedding in Bangaluru. Upon their return, Deepika fell sick and even shared a picture of herself on social media. She added a cartoon thermometer to her selfie to show she had a fever. In the picture, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor was seen clad in a light blue and white floral print kurta. “When you have too much fun at your best friends wedding,” she captioned her post.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan says ‘if 7 photographers standing outside the gym didn’t greet you, it worries you more’

Last seen in the movie Padmaavat, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside actor Vikrant Massey. The movie is set to be released in 2020. She has also confirmed a retelling of Mahabharat from Draupadi’s perspective.

Ranveer and Deepika will together star in Kabir Khan’s 83 with him essaying the role of World Cup-winning former Indian captain Kapil Dev. Deepika will play his on-screen wife, Romi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more