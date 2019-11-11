‘When you have too much fun at your best friend’s wedding’: Deepika Padukone falls sick, shares pic

bollywood

Deepika Padukone seems to be suffering the after-effects of her friend’s fun-filled wedding in Bengaluru. The actor has now posted a picture of herself on her Instagram stories with a thermometer emoji.

Deepika looks weary in the picture and posted it with the caption, “When you have too much fun at your best friend’s wedding.”

The actor had attended the wedding of her BFF Urvashi Keshwani along with her sister Anisha Padukone. While Anisha wore a red and golden anarkali suit, Deepika wore a golden sari complemented with a choker necklace and her hair tied back in a bun.

A video from the wedding shows Deepika and her sister witnessing the wedding rituals. Deepika’s look reminded her fans of one of her own wedding receptions, which was also held in Bengaluru last year. She had worn a golden silk sari with a white blouse while the groom, Ranveer Singh complemented her in a black and golden sherwani.

Earlier, pictures of her dressed in black and gold ethnic attire. Pictures of her posing with the guests surfaced online.

Deepika and Ranveer are all set to celebrate their first weeding anniversary on November 14. The two had tied the knot as per Sindhi and Konkani rituals in Italy last year. While the wedding was a highly guarded affair, the two hosted multiple receptions in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Deepika will now be seen as an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and has also been confirmed to portray the role of Draupadi in Mahabharat. The actor will also be seen as Kapil Dev’s (Ranveer) wife Romi Dev in ‘83. Ranveer has just shared a new still of himself from the film and can be seen mastering Kapil’s Natraj shot. He resembles the veteran cricketer in a big way in curly hair and a moustache.

