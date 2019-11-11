Deepika Padukone’s appearance in gold sari at friend’s wedding will remind you of her own reception, watch video

bollywood

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 13:05 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone is currently in Bengaluru for the wedding of her close friend, Urvashi Keshwani. In the latest video now online, the actor can be seen watching the wedding rituals with her family.

In the video, as the bride goes through a wedding ritual, Deepika and her younger sister, golfer Anisha Padukone can be seen at the far end of the frame, looking on. Deepika is wearing a golden sari, with a choker around her neck. The look may remind many of one of her own wedding receptions, which was also held in Bengaluru.

Couple of days back, Deepika had been spotted at the Mumbai airport as she left for Bengaluru. Soon after, videos where she was seen in a gold and black lehenga while posing with the bride and other guests surfaced online. Deepika was accompanied by Ranveer and both were seen posing with Bollywood’s preferred mehendi artist Veena. They also danced their hearts out during the ceremonies in other videos.

Though Ranveer had been missing from the other functions, he did make it to the party and was spotted dancing at the do. In fact, he performed to his hit number from Gully Boy, Apna Time Aayega as well.

On respective work fronts, while Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in 83, based on India’s surprise cricket win at the 1983 World Cup, Deepika’s Chhapaak is also gearing up for release. In the Meghna Gulzar film, Deepika will be seen playing an acid attack victim. The film is inspired by the real-life story of Laxmi Aggarwal of Delhi. She will be playing Draupadi in a retelling of the Mahabharata where the story will be narrated from her perspective.

