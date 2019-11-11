e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Deepika Padukone’s appearance in gold sari at friend’s wedding will remind you of her own reception, watch video

Deepika Padukone has been based in her city Bengaluru for the last couple of days to attend the wedding of her friend, Urvashi Keshwani. See her latest video from the wedding.

bollywood Updated: Nov 11, 2019 13:05 IST
HT Correrspondent
HT Correrspondent
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone was in Bengaluru to attend the wedding of her friend Urvashi Keshwani, 
Deepika Padukone was in Bengaluru to attend the wedding of her friend Urvashi Keshwani, (Instagram)
         

Actor Deepika Padukone is currently in Bengaluru for the wedding of her close friend, Urvashi Keshwani. In the latest video now online, the actor can be seen watching the wedding rituals with her family.

In the video, as the bride goes through a wedding ritual, Deepika and her younger sister, golfer Anisha Padukone can be seen at the far end of the frame, looking on. Deepika is wearing a golden sari, with a choker around her neck. The look may remind many of one of her own wedding receptions, which was also held in Bengaluru.

 

Couple of days back, Deepika had been spotted at the Mumbai airport as she left for Bengaluru. Soon after, videos where she was seen in a gold and black lehenga while posing with the bride and other guests surfaced online. Deepika was accompanied by Ranveer and both were seen posing with Bollywood’s preferred mehendi artist Veena. They also danced their hearts out during the ceremonies in other videos.

 

 

 

Though Ranveer had been missing from the other functions, he did make it to the party and was spotted dancing at the do. In fact, he performed to his hit number from Gully Boy, Apna Time Aayega as well.

 

Also read: Isha Koppikar opens up on getting sexual propositions from actors: ‘He said don’t come with anybody’

 

On respective work fronts, while Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in 83, based on India’s surprise cricket win at the 1983 World Cup, Deepika’s Chhapaak is also gearing up for release. In the Meghna Gulzar film, Deepika will be seen playing an acid attack victim. The film is inspired by the real-life story of Laxmi Aggarwal of Delhi. She will be playing Draupadi in a retelling of the Mahabharata where the story will be narrated from her perspective.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News