Deepika Padukone dances at friend’s wedding, Ranveer Singh raps for couple. See pics, videos

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 10:33 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone and her actor husband Ranveer Singh had a fun night together at her friend Urvashi Keswani’s wedding in Bengaluru on Friday. Pictures from the celebrations were shared by other guests online.

One photo shows Deepika dressed in an ornate black and golden Sabyasachi lehenga, posing with the bride and a guest. More pictures were shared by Instagram account of ‘Veena Bollywood Mehendi,’ celebs’ go-to mehendi artist. She shared multiple pics with Deepika and the two were seen laughing together.

Videos from the sangeet function show Deepika dancing with Urvashi and Ranveer rapping on stage for the guests. He sang songs from his film Gully Boy. He, too, was dressed in a traditional outfit and wore dark sunglasses with his look.

Watch the videos here:

Deepika and Ranveer recently shot for their fifth film together, Kabir Khan’s ‘83. Ranveer will play former cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film based on India’s first victory at the cricket World Cup in 1983 while Deepika will play his wife Romi. Deepika is also a co-producer of the film.

Deepika will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak, playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside actor Vikrant Massey. She has also been roped in to play Draupadi in upcoming feature Mahabharat. She will produce this feature too, along with Madhu Mantena.

The film, slated to release in multiple parts, will have its first part hit big screens on Diwali 2021, film critic Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter. “I’m absolutely thrilled and honoured to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharat is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life’s lessons are also derived from the Mahabharat but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant,” Deepika said in a statement.

Mantena hailed Draupadi as ‘one of the most significant heroines in our country’s cultural history’. “Deepika is not just the biggest Indian actress today, but someone who can take this narrative across borders. If it weren’t with her, we would not be making this film on such an ambitious scale,” he added.

