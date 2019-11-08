e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Ranveer Singh shuts up trolls who called him a ‘joker’, said he didn’t know Hindi. Watch video

Ranveer Singh had a fitting reply for trolls who called him a clown during an Instagram live session. Watch the video here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh at the red carpet of Vogue Women of the Year 2019 in Mumbai.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh at the red carpet of Vogue Women of the Year 2019 in Mumbai.(PTI)
         

Actor Ranveer Singh had a curt reply for trolls during an Instagram live session, after he expressed surprise at the number of people being mean to him.

“Tumlogo ko kuch kaam dhanda nahi hain? Tumlog kuch aur jaake karo na mere life me kyu aaye ho? (Don’t you people have jobs? Go do something else, why are you entering my life?),” the actor said in response to mean comments. Ranveer in the same video had earlier said that several people were making fun of him.

 

“Music band kar, Tereko Hindi nahi aata hai kya, Joker lag raha hai (Turn off the music, don’t you know Hindi, You look like a clown),” Ranveer had said some people had written. The actor, wearing a red hat and large, white sunglasses, bobbed his head to rap music and chewed some gum while he said all this.

Ranveer is known for his eccentric public persona, but he has said that in his private life, he is a sombre person. In a recent interview to Vogue magazine, he’d spoken about how his wife Deepika Padukone asks him why he keeps the quieter side to his personality a secret. “I was brought up by strong women. My soul is feminine,” he said, “I know I can be a very intense person. A serious person. A while ago, my wife asked me why I hide this side of myself. I had no answer for her then.”

Also read: Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone asked why he hides his serious side: ‘I had no answer for her’

Ranveer added that he loves ‘being the clown’. “But I am also that person I project. I enjoy wearing those clothes. I enjoy being stupid and being the clown. I can laugh at myself.”

The actor will reunite with Deepika onscreen in the upcoming sports drama 83, based on the Indian cricket team’s first World Cup win. He will play former captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play Kapil’s wife, Romi. Ranveer also recently filmed sequences for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, in which he reprises his role from Simmba. The film will be the fourth instalment in the director’s cop universe.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News