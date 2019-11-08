Ranveer Singh shuts up trolls who called him a ‘joker’, said he didn’t know Hindi. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:45 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh had a curt reply for trolls during an Instagram live session, after he expressed surprise at the number of people being mean to him.

“Tumlogo ko kuch kaam dhanda nahi hain? Tumlog kuch aur jaake karo na mere life me kyu aaye ho? (Don’t you people have jobs? Go do something else, why are you entering my life?),” the actor said in response to mean comments. Ranveer in the same video had earlier said that several people were making fun of him.

Ranveer to haters 😂😂



Baba so many lovers log in just to chat with you, don’t bother about the haters ❤️❤️



PS - also reply to some lovers na...apne friends se toh aap phone pe baad mein chat karlena... pleaaase 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/6QsJ71LC8u — Ranveer’s 🏏 Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) November 7, 2019

“Music band kar, Tereko Hindi nahi aata hai kya, Joker lag raha hai (Turn off the music, don’t you know Hindi, You look like a clown),” Ranveer had said some people had written. The actor, wearing a red hat and large, white sunglasses, bobbed his head to rap music and chewed some gum while he said all this.

Ranveer is known for his eccentric public persona, but he has said that in his private life, he is a sombre person. In a recent interview to Vogue magazine, he’d spoken about how his wife Deepika Padukone asks him why he keeps the quieter side to his personality a secret. “I was brought up by strong women. My soul is feminine,” he said, “I know I can be a very intense person. A serious person. A while ago, my wife asked me why I hide this side of myself. I had no answer for her then.”

Also read: Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone asked why he hides his serious side: ‘I had no answer for her’

Ranveer added that he loves ‘being the clown’. “But I am also that person I project. I enjoy wearing those clothes. I enjoy being stupid and being the clown. I can laugh at myself.”

The actor will reunite with Deepika onscreen in the upcoming sports drama 83, based on the Indian cricket team’s first World Cup win. He will play former captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play Kapil’s wife, Romi. Ranveer also recently filmed sequences for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, in which he reprises his role from Simmba. The film will be the fourth instalment in the director’s cop universe.

Follow @htshowbiz for more