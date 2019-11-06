Ranveer Singh says Deepika Padukone asked why he hides his serious side: ‘I had no answer for her’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 20:27 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky and fun persona but his wife and Deepika Padukone knows there is more to him than meets the eye. In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, Ranveer revealed that he is actually an intense and serious person at times and even Deepika wonders why he hides that side of him from the world.

Asked about his bold style, Ranveer said, “I was brought up by strong women. My soul is feminine.” He added, “I know I can be a very intense person. A serious person. A while ago, my wife asked me why I hide this side of myself. I had no answer for her then.”

Ranveer, however, adds that he loves ‘being the clown’. “But I am also that person I project. I enjoy wearing those clothes. I enjoy being stupid and being the clown. I can laugh at myself.”



Deepika and Ranveer got married in November last year in Italy’s Lake Como. They dated for seven years before tying the knot in a very private ceremony. Before that, they worked together in four films--RamLeela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Finding Fanny.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan is called ‘unemployed’ by a troll, actor’s response is dignity itself

The couple will soon be seen together in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. The film is based on India’s first cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer plays former team captain Kapil Dev while Deepika plays his wife Romi. 83 also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Deepika, meanwhile, will be first seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, which releases on January 10. Deepika plays an acid attack survivor in the film, which also stars actor Vikrant Massey. She also has the Mahabharata movie, in which she plays Draupadi. It will release on Diwali 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more