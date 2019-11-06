e-paper
Abhishek Bachchan is called ‘unemployed’ by a troll, actor’s response is dignity itself

A troll called Abhishek Bachchan unemployed in response to the actor’s Monday motivation post. Abhishek has replied to the man on social media.

bollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Abhishek Bachchan replies to a troll.
Abhishek Bachchan replies to a troll.
         

Actor Abhishek Bachchan sure knows how to shut down trolls and has often taken on online haters directly. On Monday, the actor took on another person who called him “unemployed” on social media.

The actor had shared a motivational post on Monday that received thumbs up from his fans. “Have a purpose. Have a goal. Something impossible you want to accomplish, then prove to the world that it’s not impossible,” he had written on social media.

 

Among the many responses was a man who wrote, “What do you call a person who is happy on a Monday? Unemployed!” Abhishek replied to the man on Instagram, “Nah! Disagree. Somebody who loves doing whatever they are doing.”

 

His followers on social media applauded him for his graceful response. “Sir, your thought is more powerful than you shared, this world needs lots of positivity and you have ample amount of that...god bless..keep it up, “ wrote one while another said, “You sure are one happy sunshine person.. a good example of positivity with dignity.”

This is not the first instance of Abhishek taking on haters. Last year, a Twitter user had written, “Not worked for last 3 years but has money for vacation ! How ?” Abhishek had then replied, “Because, sir, I have several other businesses that I run apart from acting and producing movies. Sports being just one of them.” Abhishek is the owner of Pro Kabaddi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers and a co-owner of Indian Super League football team Chennaiyin FC.

After 2018’s Manmarziyaan, Abhishek will now be seen in The Big Bull. The actor, along with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was in Rome recently. While Aishwarya honoured her commitments to a watch brand, the family also rang in her birthday in style.

In another incident, Abhishek replied to a person who wrote why would director Anurag Kashyap cast him after working with the likes of Vicky Kaushal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee and others. ”Yay, he called me a film star!!!” Abhishek replied. When the person said what he had ‘meant’ to say was that Abhishek was the ‘son of a movie star,’ Abhishek replied, “Oh… You ‘meant’… Chalo, I’ll consider it a Freudian slip.”

