Deepika Padukone owns Paris Fashion Week with new look, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif love it too. See pics

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 09:19 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone brought the 70s back to the Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. She wore a stunning Dior dress to the runway show of Dior itself.

Before leaving for the event, Deepika shared multiple pictures of herself and her outfit. “J’adore. @dior #dior,” she captioned the pics and added an orange heart emoji to add to the fall inspired vibe. Her husband Ranveer Singh and actor Katrina Kaif ‘liked’ her pictures while other fans went gaga over her beauty. “You’re like sunshine when it’s raining in my life,” wrote one. “I love u I adore u and I follow u @deepikapadukone ur a true beauty and a beautiful soul,” wrote another.

She is seen sitting in the front row with other star guests in pictures from the fashion show . She even posed against the show’s garden-inspired backdrop. Jennifer Lawrence and Julianne Moore also attended the show.

Actresses Julianne Moore, right, and Jennifer Lawrence. ( Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP )

Deepika recently attended the IIFA awards in Mumbai with Ranveer and had all eyes on her. She wore a shimmery lavender gown with a long veil that followed behind her. Ranveer shared a romantic black and white photograph of the couple taken at the event. In the image posted on Instagram Stories, Ranveer is seen whispering something in Deepika’s ear as they smile.

Deepika, too, shared a few pictures of herself and Ranveer from the night, but in the form of memes. She took a snapshot of her photograph in the purple outfit and posted it along with a mop. She captioned it: “ROFL. Close enough.”

The 33-year-old also took a dig at her actor-husband Ranveer Singh’s look. Deepika asked who carried the ponytail better, Ranveer or Agnes from the film Despicable Me. She answered it herself saying: “Mine”.

Deepika will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak with Vikrant Massey and with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ‘83.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 09:16 IST