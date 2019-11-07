Deepika Padukone welcomes winter in head-to-toe grey look. Pics inside

fashion-and-trends

Be it street style or traditional wear, basics or busy, Deepika Padukone knows how to keep her style game on point. The actor who is currently working on Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak and Kapil Dev’s biopic with husband Ranveer Singh has a sense of versatility and it is difficult to label Padukone’s style statement. Her recent looks be it her appearance at the Dior’s SS 20 show at Paris Fashion Week which was an ode to maximalism or her choice of outfits at the MAMI Film Festival this year, the Piku actor explores interesting silhouettes and patterns.







The Padmaavat actor was recently spotted at the airport in a head-to-toe grey ensemble welcoming the winter season. She completed the look with chic sunglasses and mauve stilettos. Padukone chose an oversized textured turtle neck sweater in light grey and the structure really complemented her personality. She paired the sweater with pants in a similar colour palette. completed the look with chic sunglasses, mauve stilettos, minimal make-up and her signature low bun. The tan tote was the perfect addition to the subtle appeal.



How to get the look?

The Autumn-Winter trends this year have a lot to offer. Be it textures, mixing prints and patterns, tonal combinations, bold colour palette and less is more seem to capture the mood of the season. Going head-to-toe in the same tone can be tricky as well as a safe choice if you don’t want to spend a lot of time deciding how do you want to step out. Solid colours can be difficult but soft tones like grey and other pastel shades are a good choice for apparels as they work with just a little effort. One can experiment with textures and patterns here.In terms of adding a dash of colour, go for bright accessories but in balance with the outfit.





