e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

Deepika Padukone welcomes winter in head-to-toe grey look. Pics inside

The Padmaavat actor was recently spotted at the airport in a head-to-toe grey ensemble welcoming the winter season. She completed the look with chic sunglasses and mauve stilettos.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 07, 2019 15:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Deepika Padukone spotted at the airport recently.
Deepika Padukone spotted at the airport recently.
         

Be it street style or traditional wear, basics or busy, Deepika Padukone knows how to keep her style game on point. The actor who is currently working on Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak and Kapil Dev’s biopic with husband Ranveer Singh has a sense of versatility and it is difficult to label Padukone’s style statement. Her recent looks be it her appearance at the Dior’s SS 20 show at Paris Fashion Week which was an ode to maximalism or her choice of outfits at the MAMI Film Festival this year, the Piku actor explores interesting silhouettes and patterns.   

Hindustantimes


The Padmaavat actor was recently spotted at the airport in a head-to-toe grey ensemble welcoming the winter season. She completed the look with chic sunglasses and mauve stilettos. Padukone chose an oversized textured turtle neck sweater in light grey and the structure really complemented her personality. She paired the sweater with pants in a similar colour palette. completed the look with chic sunglasses, mauve stilettos, minimal make-up and her signature low bun. The tan tote was the perfect addition to the subtle appeal.

 

How to get the look?

The Autumn-Winter trends this year have a lot to offer. Be it textures, mixing prints and patterns, tonal combinations, bold colour palette and less is more seem to capture the mood of the season. Going head-to-toe in the same tone can be tricky as well as a safe choice if you don’t want to spend a lot of time deciding how do you want to step out. Solid colours can be difficult but soft tones like grey and other pastel shades are a good choice for apparels as they work with just a little effort. One can experiment with textures and patterns here.In terms of adding a dash of colour, go for bright accessories but in balance with the outfit. 


Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Fadnavis-Thackeray standoff reaches Governor, BJP discusses legal options
Fadnavis-Thackeray standoff reaches Governor, BJP discusses legal options
Kartarpur pilgrims need to carry passport: India
Kartarpur pilgrims need to carry passport: India
‘Why would I have wasted 15 days’: Thackeray disses BJP on demand for CM post
‘Why would I have wasted 15 days’: Thackeray disses BJP on demand for CM post
Veteran domestic cricketer arrested in match-fixing scandal
Veteran domestic cricketer arrested in match-fixing scandal
In Pictures: Kashmir Valley witnesses season’s first snowfall
In Pictures: Kashmir Valley witnesses season’s first snowfall
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
Amitabh completes 50 years in films, says medics want him to take time off
Amitabh completes 50 years in films, says medics want him to take time off
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

Fashion and Trends