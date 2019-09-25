Deepika Padukone attended Dior’s SS 20 show at Paris Fashion Week. 5 key trends to follow from the look

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:45 IST

Deepika Padukone’s look at Dior SS 20 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week was dramatic, revisiting certain classic styles with style and a contemporary touch. The gorgeous actor chose a strapless busy floral printed dress heavy on the brown palette that showcased a mixed range of prints and patterns. She paired the dress with a hickory brown trench coat and knee-high boots with fishnet stockings. In terms of the accessory, Padukone wore stacked gold chains for her choice of neckpiece that beautifully complemented her outfit. She chose a signature black Dior monogram clutch to complete the look. On the hair and make-up front, Padukone chose the dreamy and classic bouffant hair-do that really worked well for the actor who doesn’t experiment much with hairstyles. The printed hair scarf was the icing on the cake.

The make-up game was on point as Padukone opted for a subtle refreshing dewy look and the winged liner and nude lips were just the right choices considering the look was so quite maximal and busy.





5 key trends to follow from Deepika Padukone’s look from Dior’s SS 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week:

Classic hairstyles: If you are bored on the neat buns and straight tresses, go for the vintage hair-dos like the bouffant, wavy bobs, side-swept waves, soft curls, fingerwave updo among others. These looks are dramatic, chic and can really up your style game.

Mix and match: We all love plain textures but prints are big this season and it is the right time to mix a range of prints and patterns if you want to go for a makeover this season. Don’t hesitate in trying out big prints with voluminous silhouettes.





Subtle make-up palette: Who doesn’t love the glamourous red lips, bold eye make-up and the glistening highlighters? But this season we have seen the subtlety getting its due even on the make-up front. Try the dewy fresh look and shades of brown, grey and pastels.

Vintage sunglasses: As we saw sleek eyewear making waves this year, the big dramatic sunglasses are also having a moment and even though it is just one accessory, it actually has the potential to give a stylish spin to even a simple outfit.

Clutches: No woman can deny that she does not like her big bag as one can never have enough style hoarders. But small handbags, clutches, envelope bags are right on top of the trend radar this season. Try it out!







