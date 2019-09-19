IIFA 2019: Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt stun at Bollywood’s starry night. Pics inside

fashion-and-trends

One of Bollywood’s biggest award nights took place last night and we witnessed the stars bringing their fashion A-game to the ‘green carpet’ of the 2019 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Mumbai.

The stars went all out with their interesting fashion choices this year, from elegant gowns to tuxedos and sharp suits.

Sara Ali Khan, dressed in an ivory embellished off-shoulder gown looked like a princess straight out of a fairy tale. She kept her hair tied in a top knot to go with the ball gown she wore to the do. Deepika Padukone was seen in a lilac lace gown by designer Gaurav Gupta, which she paired with a long veil that added drama to her look at the starry affair. She was styled by Shaleena Nathani and her hair was done by celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou.

Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone at IIFA 2019 ( Sara’s photo by AP Photo/Dattaram Mahadev Kaudare )

Katrina Kaif arrived in a shimmer gold lehenga corset, designed by Manish Malhotra. The highlight of this look were the interesting sleeves on the corset that Katrina carried with aplomb.

Katrina Kaif at IIFA 2019

Alia Bhatt, styled by Ami Patel, looked pretty in pink in a flowy off-shoulder gown, with a large bow at the back. Her hair was tied in a side-ponytail while her bronze makeup complemented the subtlety of her dress.

Alia Bhatt at IIFA 2019

Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurrana too turned up looking absolutely dapper while Vicky Kaushal, also spotted in a tux kept it completely formal.

Radhika Apte grabbed eyeballs looking her fashionable best. The actor wore a chic slogan white dress for the award ceremony.

Radhika Apte and Swara Bhaskar at IIFA 2019

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who is ageing like fine wine, rocked a stunning red dress coupled with hoop earrings. Also spotted at the event was Preity Zinta, who turned heads in a gorgeous silver gown and a bold red lip colour.

Looking as glamorous as always, Nushrat Bharucha arrived at the big night in a striking blue gown. Many other celebrities including Aditi Rao Hydari, Ranveer Singh arrived at the award ceremony looking their fashionable best.

