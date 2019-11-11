Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 pic, Ayushmann Khurrana says ‘Ek baar phir champion’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 15:00 IST

Ranveer Singh never fails to surprise and his latest picture from upcoming Kabir Khan film, ’83, serves as an example. On Monday, the actor shared a picture of himself as the former cricketing legend, playing in his signature shot, the Natraj.

Sharing the picture, Ranveer wrote: “NATRAJ SHOT #RanveerAsKapil @therealkapildev @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany.” The picture is bound to give you a jolt -- from the stance, the facial expression, the prominent buck teeth, the moustache to Kapil’s wavy hair, the screen representation is surprisingly close.

The photo got a thumbs up, both from his contemporaries and fans alike. Kapil Dev himself retweeted the image and wrote, “Hats off Ranveer!”.

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote “Ek baar phir champion!” followed by both hands clapping emoji. Neena Gupta and Slow Cheetah (Chaitnya Sharma) couldn’t stop appreciating it and wrote “wow” and “no way” respectively. His 83 co-star Saaqib Salim simply wrote “Bomb”.

Kabir Khan’s team that left for England in end-May, shot the film almost entirely in Britain. 83 is based on India’s audacious win at the Cricket World Cup in 1983, beating the reigning champions West Indies to lift the title. The first look of the film was unveiled on Ranveer’s birthday in July. Sharing it, Ranveer had written: “On my special day, here’s presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE KAPIL DEV @83thefilm @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @mantenamadhu @sarkarshibasish @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson.” Even then, the world had been taken aback with the similarity.

In the film, Ranveer plays team India’s captain Kapil Dev. Deepika plays Kapil’s wife, Romi.’83 also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others.

Only, last month, did Ranveer totally shed his 83 look. For the film he had sported a moustache which he shaved off in October end. Sharing a clean-shaven look, he wrote: “Ae Chikne”. Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is expected to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

