Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update: Siddharth reminds Rashami they weren’t married in real life, Vishal Singh is new wild card entry

tv

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:39 IST

On Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, contestants got an opportunity to vent their anger towards their biggest enemies and they made full use of it. A new wild card entry was introduced and some balloons were popped with his arrival.

Check out the five hightlights from the night:

1. Showers for all

Host Salman Khan brought back the dreaded shower game back to the house on Sunday. Contestants were divided into pairs and made to sit in isolated stalls as they answered questions about their equations with other inmates. Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai-Devoleena Bhattacharyajee, Shehnaaz Gill-Hindustani Bhau and Mahira Sharma-Paras Chabbra answered questions and got drenched in mud, filthy water, glitter, talcum powder and feathers.

The rest of the contestants loved watching them suffer so much, that by the end of it, they made sure all the pairs got to sit through every torture. Shehnaaz and Bhau had the most fun with the task.

2. Scream Queens

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh arrived in the house to promote their upcoming film Marjaavan. They introduced a new task on the show, as per which, contestant were given a loudspeakers and a chance to confront their biggest rivals about the issues between them.

Devoleena chose to pick up a fight with Shefali Jariwala. She said that Shefali was biased as a captain and was working for the benefit of her friends rather than the whole house.

Upon her turn, Shefali told her that she isn’t biased. Later, Shefali and her friends started talking about Devoleena in the kitchen, while she was also there. Shefali said one doesn’t become a ‘babe’ just by wearing short clothes. Devo said that some people try way too hard to be ‘babes’.

3. Himanshi isn’t loving the flirting

During the same task, Himanshi chose to address Asim. She told him that she is engaged and doesn’t appreciate his flirty behaviour. “Neither me, nor my fiancé would like to see this,” she said. However, Asim did not care for her request. “She looks so good when she says this,” he said right after she was done talking.

Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan apologises for ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ controversy

4. Sidharth wants to set the record straight

Sidharth chose to address Rashami upon his turn. “Rashami, I want to remind you that we were a married couple on the show. Not in real life. So don’t talk about my family like you know them,” he said. Rashami replied, “Don’t be so fake Sid.” Later when it was Rashami’s turn, she told Sidharth that he, too, had said similar things and warned him to stay in his limits.

5. Vishal Singh makes an entry

Salman Khan introduced new contestant Vishal Singh on the show. He was seen in the latest season of Nach Baliye, which was also produced by Salman. As a welcome, Salman played a game of confessions with him. When asked if they have ever dated a woman older than them, both of them agreed. Salman was particularly amused at being asked if they plan to get married in the next five years. He thought the questions were more suited for him than Vishal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more