Kapil Dev has his say on Ranveer Singh’s Natraj shot for ‘83’

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 14:12 IST

The ‘Natraj Shot’ has always been synonymous with former Indian cricket team skipper Kapil Dev and any depiction of the legend is incomplete without the brilliant skill. With Ranveer Singh essaying the role of the 1983 World Cup winning captain, the actor is working hard on incorporating the mannerisms of Dev and on Monday, he posted a picture of himself trying out the famous ‘Natraj shot’.

Sharing the picture, Ranveer wrote: “NATRAJ SHOT #RanveerAsKapil @therealkapildev @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @sarkarshibasish @mantenamadhu #SajidNadiadwala @vishnuinduri @reliance.entertainment @fuhsephantom @nadiadwalagrandson @vibrimedia @zeemusiccompany.”

The picture earned a lot of praise from Bollywood stars and fans but the biggest comment came from Kapil Dev himself. Dev retweeted Ranveer’s post and wrote, “Hats off Ranveer!”.

In the film, Ranveer plays team India’s captain Kapil Dev. Deepika plays Kapil’s wife, Romi.’83 also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10 next year.

Dev was among a panel of three former cricketers who picked Ravi Shastri for his second term as the head coach of the Indian men’s team.

On being asked if constantly being under the scanner might deter cricketers in future to come back and be associated with the sport, the 1983 World Cup winning captain said: “Why don’t you ask the persons sending the notices? There are a few people who always tend to be negative with everything. They can’t see anything positive. Good luck to them! Whatever is best for cricket, one should do that. The issue of conflict arises when there’s a permanent job. If you are called in for just a meeting, that isn’t conflict. Yes, if you are on a payroll, it’s conflict. If you’re just doing an honorary job, that can’t be conflict.”

(With agency inputs)