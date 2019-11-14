Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh look like newlyweds as they visit Tirupati on wedding anniversary. See family pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 12:39 IST

One of Bollywood’s most fancied couples, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, are in the temple town of Tirupati to seek divine blessings of Lord Venkateswara on their first wedding anniversary. Pictures of the couple and their families at Tirupati are now online.

Our first wedding anniversary ✨

Feeling truly blessed 🙏🏽 Thank you all for your Love 💕 @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/hAxWN1cKwB — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 14, 2019

Ranveer and Deepika also took to social media to share a picture from their trip. He wrote in the caption, “Our first wedding anniversary. Feeling truly blessed. Thank you all for your Love.” Deepika wrote, “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes!”

Sporting a bridal look in a red-embroidered sari with sindoor and heavy jewellery, Deepika looked gorgeous. Ranveer, likewise, was dressed in the traditional south Indian silk mundu and veshti with a what looked like an embroidered Nehru jacket. Earlier in the day, the couple was spotted at a private airport in Mumbai, leaving for Tirupati. The couple, accompanied by their families, will visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 15.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas shell out $20 million (Rs 144 crore) for new Los Angeles home, set neighbourhood records

Ahead of their big day, Deepika shared a funny picture of her husband Ranveer’s preparations for their first wedding anniversary. Deepika took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a photograph of the Gully Boy star getting a beauty treatment.

The image showed Ranveer with a face mask on and his hair in a steamer. “In preparation for his first wedding anniversary,” she captioned the photograph. The star couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018 at Lake Como in Italy.

On the acting front, Deepika will next be seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, which is also produced by her. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s ’83.

Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who led the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. Deepika plays Kapil’s wife Romi. ’83 also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more