Happy anniversary Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh: They redefined couple goals with these 10 pics

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:33 IST

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Thursday, November 14 and in the past one year, they have displayed the best of skills and tricks for a perfect married life. The kind of respect and love they shower on each other is extraordinary and only defines couples goals.

The actors tied the knot in private, dual ceremonies in Italy’s Lake Como district in November 2018. Later, they threw grand reception parties to celebrate the wedding with family and friends.

Check out some of the loveliest pictures the couple has posed for in past one year:

Deepika and Ranveer reportedly grew close on sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ramleela Goliyon Ki Rasleela and dated for six years before they announced their wedding late last year. Prior to the announcement, Deepika and Ranveer never officially confirmed or talked about their relationship.

Deepika and Ranveer have worked together in four films and have romanced each other onscreen in three of these - Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani, Fiding Fanny. In Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Deepika played the lead role while Ranveer essayed the role of Alauddin Khilji who fancied Rani Padmaavati but never got to meet her.

Deepika and Ranveer have already worked on their first film together after their wedding - Kabir Khan’s 83. Based on the underdog victory of Indian cricket team in the World Cup 1983, the film features Ranveer as cricket team captain Kapil Dev and Deepika as his wife Romi Dev. The film features an ensemble cast including Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khatter, Pankaj Tripathi, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya and R Badree.

