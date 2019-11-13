After Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon joins Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey, says ‘thrilled and beyond excited’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:46 IST

Even as she rides on a high with her latest film alongside Akshay Kumar, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has bagged yet another entertainer where she will be seen with the actor, Bachchan Pandey.

Announcing the news, a tweet from the official handle of production house Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment Movies read, “We’re extremely happy and elated to announce the charming @kritisanon is here to make our Christmas 2020 merrier than ever! Welcome back to the #NGEFamily with #BachchanPandey!” Kriti also posted a tweet expressing her excitement.

“Thrilled and beyond excited for this reunion!! This Christmas is gonna be indeed a Merry Merry one! Can’t wait to start #BachchanPandey #SajidSir @akshaykumar @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala,” Kriti wrote.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi says Sidharth Shukla is running the show, slams contestants for targeting him

Thrilled and beyond excited for this reunion!! 👏🏻🎊💃🏻 This Christmas is gonna be indeed a Merry Merry one! Can’t wait to start #BachchanPandey 🤗 #SajidSir @akshaykumar @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala 💞💞💞 https://t.co/ZNfju63DMy — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) November 13, 2019

Kriti was recently seen in Housefull 4 - the fourth film in hit comedy franchise headlined by Akshay. Directed and written by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 has been breaking records at the box office and has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark. The film hit theatres on October 25 and also starred Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kirti Kharbanda, pooja Hegde and Boman Irani, among many others.

Responding to the grand success of Housefull 4, Kriti had earlier said, “A big thanks to the audiences for giving the film and my character so much love. I credit the viewers for all the successes that have come by and i feel very fortunate. Getting to do what you love is rewarding in itself. When it’s coupled with a positive response, I feel more responsible as an actor.”

Kirti will also soon be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s period drama, Panipat. Based on the third battle of Panipat, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Mir Sarwar. Sanjay Dutt is playing the Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali, while Arjun will be seen as Sadashivrao and Kriti as his wife, Parvati Bai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more