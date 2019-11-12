Panipat comparisons with Bajirao Mastani: ‘Can’t change history to make costumes look different,’ says designer Neeta Lulla

bollywood

Ever since the first trailer of Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer Panipat was unveiled earlier this month, netizens haven’t stop comparing its look to that of Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone film, Bajirao Mastani. In her defence, Panipat’s costume designer Neeta Lulla has said she can’t change history.

Speaking to Mid Day, the ace designer said, “Panipat is set in the same era as Bajirao Mastani. So, how do I change the references? Sadashivrao Bhau [Kapoor’s character] is the nephew of Bajirao Peshwa. Parvati Bai [Sanon’s character] is Sadashivrao’s wife. I cannot change history to make the costumes look different.” Clothes for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film were designed by Anju Modi and Maxima Basu.

Twitter has been debating on the similarity in looks of Panipat with Bajirao Mastani.

Neeta also said how for Sadashiv Rao Bhau’s look her team sourced material from across the country, while for Kriti Sanon’s look, they mostly sourced saris from Pune and Kolhapur. She was quoted as saying, “We were shooting in the heat and the armour that he wears weighed a ton, but there was no way he could get rid of it. We picked up sarees from Kolhapur and Pune, and then I mixed [the prints] and re-stitched them. We added special touches to her hairdo by way of clips that bore figures of birds and butterflies.”

Netizens began comparing the look and concept of the two films, immediately after the trailer was out. One user wrote “Concept of Bajirao Mastani and Panipat movies be like #PanipatTrailer” while another user made a collage of the various characters from not just these two films, but also Padmaavat and wrote “Hey, can I copy your homework? Sure, just change a bit so it isn’t obvious”.

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat is based on the third battle of Panipat between Maratha forces, led by Sadashivrao Bhau and Afghan ruler Ahmed Shah Abdali, who was aided by three of his Indian allies -- Rohillas Najib-ud-daulah, Afghans of Doab region and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh. Sanjay Dutt is playing the Afghan king, while Arjun will be seen as Sadashiv and Kriti as his wife, Parvati Bai.

