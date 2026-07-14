Himachal Pradesh: Pregnant buffalo gets new lease on life after 66 metal objects removed from stomach

A team of veterinarians recently saved the life of a nine-month pregnant buffalo by performing a complex surgery to safely remove 66 sharp metal objects from its stomach. Following the surgery, the buffalo's condition has been steadily improving. It has experienced significant pain relief and will receive ongoing care under the supervision of specialist veterinarians for the next seven to ten days, Ranaut added. (Representational Photo/ AP Photo)

The operation took place at the Veterinary Polyclinic in Lalri, located in Himachal Pradesh's Una district.

The veterinarians extracted nails, wires, and small metal fragments that had been ingested by the buffalo.

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The livestock owner, Karnail Singh from Barewal village in the Haroli subdivision of the district, brought his buffalo to the clinic after noticing that it had not eaten fodder for about ten days and appeared lethargic and unwell.

A detailed medical examination, blood tests and an ultrasound confirmed the presence of a large number of metallic foreign bodies in the animal's stomach, said Veterinary Officer Dr Nishant Ranaut.

Given the buffalo's critical condition, the owner was advised to have the surgery performed immediately.

Subsequently, a team comprising Dr Nishant Ranaut, Dr Navneet Sharma, Dr Shilpa Ranaut, and Dr Stephanie Pradhan successfully carried out the surgery and removed a total of 66 sharp metal objects.

Had the operation not been performed promptly, these objects could have severely damaged the buffalo's stomach and other internal organs, endangering its life.

Following the surgery, the buffalo's condition has been steadily improving. It has experienced significant pain relief and will receive ongoing care under the supervision of specialist veterinarians for the next seven to ten days, Ranaut added.

Dr Ranaut has urged livestock owners to carefully inspect animal feed - especially wheat straw and other dry fodder - before feeding it to their animals. This precaution helps ensure that nails, wires, or other metal fragments do not inadvertently end up in the animals' stomachs.