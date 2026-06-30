Mohali: Six booked for stealing buffalo, two calves from locked cattle shed

Police booked two persons on Sunday after they allegedly broke into a locked cattle enclosure in Zirakpur’s Dialpura village and stole a buffalo and two calves, leaving the owner to trace the suspects through CCTV footage. Police have registered a case under Sections 331(4) (trespass) and 305 (theft in a dwelling house) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

The complainant, Baljit Singh, a labourer from Dialpura village, told police that he kept the animals in a walled enclosure about 350 yards from his house. The shed contained a room where he tied the livestock every night before locking the main gate.

On the night of June 11, Baljit secured the enclosure and returned home. When he reached the shed around 4.30 am the next morning, he found the lock broken and the buffalo and both calves missing.

Baljit and his family scanned CCTV cameras installed around the village to trace the animals. The footage captured a Mahindra pickup truck (PB-07-CE-8425) moving through the area around the time of the theft.

Further investigation helped identify six people believed to be involved in the theft. Three were seen in the front cabin of the vehicle, including the driver, while three others were travelling in the rear cargo section.

Police identified the two suspects as Ranjit Singh, a resident of Chohal in Hoshiarpur, who was allegedly driving the vehicle, and Neeraj, a resident of Khanpur. The remaining suspects are yet to be identified.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 331(4) (trespass) and 305 (theft in a dwelling house) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is underway to trace the stolen livestock and apprehend the remaining suspects.