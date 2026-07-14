‘Do you know he may die?’ 3 Idiots’ ‘Silencer’ speaks up for Sonam Wangchuk as hunger strike enters day 17

As climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 17th day on Tuesday (July 14), support for him continued to grow, with actor Omi Vaidya, best known for playing Chatur Ramalingam or "Silencer" in the Bollywood film 3 Idiots, urging people to pay attention to the cause Wangchuk is fighting for. 3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya urges support for Sonam Wangchuk (Instagram, HT photo)

In a video shared on Instagram, Vaidya made an emotional appeal, saying, "I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die," referring to the beloved character from 3 Idiots that was inspired by Wangchuk's life.

The appeal came as Wangchuk's health remained under close watch. According to updates from the protest site, he has lost 8.5 kg since beginning the hunger strike, while his blood pressure was recorded at 109/70.

'He's done some incredible stuff' Recalling his interaction with Wangchuk, Vaidya described him as an inspiring and humble individual and urged people to learn more about his work and current campaign.

"I've met this guy. He's a pretty interesting character. He has done some incredible stuff in his life and he seems pretty humble, which is kind of fantastic," Vaidya said.

Wangchuk is on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET-UG paper leak, which sparked a social media-driven political movement under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Tuesday also marks the 25th day since the organisation launched its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Encouraging people to educate themselves about the issue, he added, "I suggest you look him up and see what he's up to because right now he is on a very long hunger strike. It's over many, many weeks and his blood sugar has gone down very much."

Vaidya also expressed concern that the issue may not be receiving enough attention.