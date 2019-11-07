Saif Ali Khan on how ex-wife Amrita Singh helped him in his career: ‘Was only person who taught me to take it seriously’

bollywood

Actor Saif Ali Khan had talked about his ex-wife and actor Amrita Singh and the impact she had on his career in a latest interview. Talking to mid-day, Saif said that it was Amrita who told him to be serious about his work.

“I also ran away from home, and got married at 20. And I’ve to give Amrita [Singh], my ex-wife, credit for being the only person who taught me to take it all [work/show-business] seriously. She said you can’t hit the target while laughing at it. That’s when Parampara happened,” he said. Saif also added how she was the one who told him to believe in himself when he was clueless about how to approach his character in Dil Chahta Hai.

Saif said that he was asking everybody how to play the role of Sameer in the film. Even Aamir Khan gave him some advice. However, Amrita asked him why is he even asking others how to play the role. He should do his own thing. Saif did and made Sameer one of the most adored characters in modern Hindi cinema.

Saif and Amrita got married in 1991 and had two kids, Sara and Ibrahim. The couple had a messy divorce in 2004 but things got better between them overtime. Saif married actor Kareena Kapoor in 2012 and they have a son together, Taimur.

On his wedding day with Kareena, Saif even wrote a note to Amrita about the time they shared. “When I was getting married to Kareena, for some reason, I wrote a note to Amrita saying this is a new chapter starting. I wrote we had a history and something on the lines of good wishes for both of us. I sent it to Kareena to take a look. I sent it across. Sara called me and said, ‘I was coming anyway but now, I am coming with a happy heart.’ I think that story sums up the attitude of everyone involved,” he said last year when he appeared on Koffee With Karan with his daughter Sara.

Sara also talked about how her mother Amrita dressed her up to attend Saif and Kareena’s wedding. “My mom dressed me for my father’s wedding. A lot of people would be of the opinion that Kareena was being weird or mom was being weird. It was very comfortable. Everyone was so mature. It was not a big deal,” she said.

