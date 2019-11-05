Panipat trailer: Kriti Sanon is compared to MS Dhoni, EMI instalments as hilarious memes flood Twitter

bollywood

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:44 IST

The Panipat trailer is out now and has already inspired a flurry of funny memes on social media. Featuring Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao, Kriti Sanon as his wife Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt as antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali, the film tells the story of the Third Battle of Panipat.

The trailer received mixed reactions from the viewers who shared their views on Twitter. While many hailed Ashutosh Gowariker’s art, some were not convinced with the casting for the lead protagonist. Arjun was seen mouthing some heavyweight dialogues in the trailer that soon turned into memes on the networking platform.

In one of the scenes, Kriti’s Parvati Bai shows her eagerness to join Sadashiv on the battlefield and says, “Sukh me piche rahungi aur dukh me aage aajungi (I will stand behind you in happiness and will come ahead of you in sorrow).” This gave way to several memes with a user even comparing her character to cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and how he always comes forward to the rescue of Team India during tough conditions and takes a backseat during the good times.

A user also compared the dialogue to Delhi fog during Delhi winters that makes driving difficult. Another dedicated the dialogue to Netflix when it asks the user to renew the pack at the end of the month.

EMI installment to Middle class People : #PanipatTrailer pic.twitter.com/egyoivCSgD — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) November 5, 2019

Netflix asking me renue the pack in end of the month.#PanipatTrailer pic.twitter.com/q4OqUk4KAp — Mirchi Teja (@JaiswalTanmay) November 5, 2019

Parvati Bai is also seen showing her concerns for husband Sadashiv as he may bring a lover like Peshwa Bajirao ’s Mastani when he returns from a long tour. He assures her, “Mere jeevan mein tum hi ho aur tum hi rahogi (You are the only one in my life and will continue to be the one).” This soon turned into a meme with Twitter users comparing it to their constant anxieties and their other problems.

Here are some more memes shared by the viewers on Twitter post the release of the film trailer.

Chammak Challo song released in 2010



People before that :



#PanipatTrailer pic.twitter.com/glmxJD0UUv — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) November 5, 2019

Directed by Ashuotsh Gowariker, Panipat is set to release on December 6 and will clash with Kartik Aaryan’s romcom Pati Patni Aur Woh. Panipat also stars Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl.

