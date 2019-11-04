Arjun Kapoor transforms into Sadashiv Rao Bhau in Panipat, Malaika Arora goes ‘uff, awesome’

bollywood

Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared his character poster for the upcoming historical drama, Panipat. Arjun will play Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Previously, posters for Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon’s characters were also shared online. Arjun wrote alongside the post, “Bravery Is To Stand For What You Believe In, Even If You Stand Alone.” He also noted that the trailer for the film will be released on Tuesday.

Arjun’s girlfriend and fitness exponent Malaika Arora was among the first few to comment on the poster: “Ufffff awesome !!!!.” Arjun’s cousin Mohit Marwah also called the poster ‘outstanding’.

Based on the third battle of Panipat, the film also features Kriti as Sadashiv Rao’s second wife Parvati Bai, and Sanjay as the villainous Ahmad Shah Abdali. Kriti’s poster came with the caption, “A True Queen Needs No Crown,” while “Death Strikes Where His Shadow Falls” is written in Sanjay’s caption. Kriti most recently appeared in the ensemble comedy film Housefull 4, a part of which was also set in the past. Arjun’s most recent release was the box office disappointment India’s Most Wanted, while Sanjay last appeared in Prassthanam.

The posters have received appreciation from Bollywood personalities. Both Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan left comments under Arjun’s posts. In September, Arjun spoke about working with Ashutosh and said, “He is very patient and calm in his approach. I feel anybody who wants to be an actor or director must meet Ashu sir because he has dabbled in both fields. He is really a sorted human being and the way he makes film you will fall in love with him so, it was great working with him.”

Slated for a December 6 release, Panipat also stars Padmini Kohlapure, Mohnish Bahl, Zeenat Aman and others. Ashutosh has previously directed historical dramas such as Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar and Mohenjo Daro.

