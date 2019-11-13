Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi says Sidharth Shukla is running the show, slams contestants for targeting him

tv

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:25 IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi has once again sided with Sidharth Shukla, slamming everyone on Bigg Boss 13 for targeting the Balika Vadhu star. Kamya took to Twitter to express her views soon after watching Tuesday’s episode and found support there. Kamya’’s views are in sync with show host Salman Khan, who has often supported Shukla in fights inside the house.

Kamya tweeted, “Arre #BB13 ke waasiyo kuch toh naya karlo.... @sidharth_shukla ne kitne ande khaye? #SidharthShukla kitna kaam karta hai? Kisse kapde pack karwata hai? Kitna aalsi hai, magarmach hai aur na jaane kya kya hai... bhaiya jo bhi hai bas wahi hai ab tak#BB13 @ColorsTV. (Bigg Boss 13 housemates, please try something new. How many eggs did Sidharth eat, who is packing up his clothes, how lazy he is, he is a crocodile and much more...whatever may be the reason but only he is seen on BB13 )”

Also read: Richa Chadha is now a stand-up comic, says ‘politicians are giving such competition to comics’

Arre #BB13 ke waasiyo kuch toh naya karlo.... @sidharth_shukla ne kitne ande khaye? #SidharthShukla kitna kaam karta hai? Kisse kapde pack karwata hai? Kitna aalsi hai, magarmach hai aur na jaane kya kya hai... bhaiya jo bhi hai bas wahi hai ab tak 🤩 #BB13 @ColorsTV — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 12, 2019

Kamya had also tweeted, “Ohhhhh #Devoleena ne camera meh dekh kar jo kaha woh @BeingSalmanKhan ke liye tha right? #bb13 @ColorsTV.” Devoleena Bhattacharjee had asked if she was targetting Sidharth.

Salman had said in his weekend ka waar episode this weekend that Sidharth was the one running the show, since everyone had an issue with him and complained about him. Sidharth was all smiles with the validation. Salman added that everyone took up fights with Sidharth just to stay in limelight. Salman had also slammed Mahira Sharma for going to Sidharth during the task in which she got hurt.

Salman received major backlash online for supporting Sidharth and viewers even made #BiasedHostSalmanKhan trend on Twitter for scolding Mahira when as she was the one who was thrown on the ground by Sidharth during a task.

This is not the first time Kamya has tweeted in support of Sidharth. “Itna halla kyu? @sidharth_shukla kya bhel puri bech rahe the jo mahira unke paas gayi thi?Task ho raha tha,log boxes utha utha kar phek rahe the,kya zarurat thi #shukla ke hi box par jhapatne ki?N wat wer u expectin Ki woh kehte le behen le jaa?Action ka reaction toh ayega hi na (Why is there so much noise? Was Sidharth selling snacks that Mahira went upto him? It was a task, boxes were being thrown everywher. Why did Mahira have to go for Sidharth’s box alone? What were you expecting? He would have offered the box on a plate? There will be reaction to action.),” she had tweeted earlier.

Itna halla kyu? @sidharth_shukla kya bhel puri bech rahe the jo mahira unke paas gayi thi?Task ho raha tha,log boxes utha utha kar phek rahe the,kya zarurat thi #shukla ke hi box par jhapatne ki?N wat wer u expectin Ki woh kehte le behen le jaa?Action ka reaction toh ayega hi na — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 9, 2019

Follow @htshowbiz for more