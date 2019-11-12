e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla seal friendship with a hug, fans say they can ‘die in peace’

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill finally reconciled with Sidharth Shukla in the latest episode and the two sealed their bond with a warm hug.

tv Updated: Nov 12, 2019 12:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have finally patched up.
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have finally patched up.
         

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has been surrounded by controversies ever since he entered the house but seems to have surely earned a friend in co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. The two patched up in the latest episode and sealed their friendship with a long hug.

Shehnaaz had shared in the last episode how she missed Sidharth’s company. Sehnaaz came to reconcile with him at night and placed a flower by his bedside. Sidharth, who was wide awake in his blanket, suddenly caught hold of her and hugged her. The makers shared the video of their reconciliation with music from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

 

The two seem to have earned a fan following of their own and trended as #SidNaaz on Twitter. Showing love for the two, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Is this just me who has seen this video for like 100 times??” Another reacted to the promo video saying, “I cannot believe that our prayers came true. #SidNaaz is finally together again.” One more user tweeted, “WOW! finally, so excited. Now, I can die in peace. #SidNaaz.”

Shehnaaz had recently said on the show that she is capable of handling Sidharth’s enmity. But her reunion with Sidharth left the Twitter divided. A fan said, “Omg super excited... I just hope she won’t flip again.” Many also noticed how Sidharth’s close friend Asim Riaz was happy to see both of them together again. A user shared a still of him on Twitter and wrote, “The only thing was worth to watch in this clip ws #AsimRaiz n his smiley face.”

Also read: Shweta Tiwari calls second marriage with Abhinav Kohli a poisonous infection: ‘It was hurting me badly, I got it removed’

 

Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz were punished by the Bigg Boss last week, as a result of which the two are nominated by default this week. The Bigg Boss introduced the nomination task of the week in the latest episode that added many more to the nomination list as well. Besides Sidharth and Shehnaaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arhaan Khan are nominated this week.

