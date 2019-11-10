Bigg Boss 13: ‘Biased host Salman Khan’ trends after he defends Siddharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan is shocked too

tv

On Saturday’s Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan’s defence of contestant Siddharth Shukla did not sit well with many. Fans of the show made ‘#BiasedHostSalmanKhan’ trend on Twitter for scolding Mahira Khan even as she was the one who was thrown on the ground by Siddharth during a task.

Salman said in his weekly intervention episode that Siddharth was the one running the show, considering how everyone seemed to have an issue with him. Siddharth couldn’t help but smile at all the validation he was finally getting. Salman added that everyone takes up fights with Siddharth to stay in limelight. He then took Mahira’s case for even going to Siddharth during the task in which she got hurt. Siddharth defended himself saying that he was just participating in the task and Mahira fell on her back, on her own.

Salman agreed with his assessment of the incident and scolded Mahira for the ‘image she is trying to show the world outside’. When Mahira sarcastically said that she would now stay away from ‘mahaan’ Sidharth, Salman got angrier and told her to stop the ‘drama’.

However, this time, people do not seem to be on Salman or Siddharth’s side. Fans took to Twitter to criticise the show and Salman for defending aggressive behaviour and show their support for Mahira. “BB taught us nothing but to release temper on women and according to host girls are weaker. This gender discriminating show should be taken down by all means cause we can’t stand this behaviour,” wrote one. “I am sure 21.4 k people can’t be wrong. why is Salman so biased? Why doesn’t he ever scold Sidharth Shukla for being so aggressive and disrespectful. Why has Salman never praised how well paras is playing ? Why is he after paras and mahira only,” asked another. “What Message is given by #BiggBoss13 to world IF A MAN IS AGGRESSIVE A GIRL SHOULD STAY AWAY WITH THAN MAN & DON’T TRY TO COMPETE WITH HIM Being Aggressive is Justified by makers. Such a shame,” tweeted another.

#biasedhostsalmankhan #BiasedBB #IStandByMahira Salman doesn’t even allow strong opinionated women to explain and complete their side of stories. He only favours Shukla and Sana, never bashes them as much as he does to other HM’s. pic.twitter.com/QiJD8flUYV — koena Mitra Army (@being_human2018) November 10, 2019

Today @BeingSalmanKhan hurt the modesty of a woman ... Mahira was not acting

.she is not #fakenaz .. Her tears were true and I know every girl with little bit of self-respect other than blind bhakti for #sickshukla were feeling the same pain as Mahira . #biasedhostsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/2gdjEyeU0O — Hbq (@himanshiK_FC) November 9, 2019

A TIGHT SLAP on @BeingSalmanKhan's face for defending a woman abuser & victim shaming a 22 year old.



THREE trends against him inside top 5 of twitter India trends.



Power of commen people #BiasedBB #BiasedHostSalmanKhan #istandbymahira pic.twitter.com/JsUeRQOBmL — Rashmi #BB13 (@777andioo) November 9, 2019

I’m shocked ! Im probably watching a different #biggboss ! aggression is justified by all means !! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 9, 2019

Even former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan was shocked at the show’s take on the whole incident. “I’m shocked ! Im probably watching a different #biggboss ! aggression is justified by all means,” she wrote in a tweet.

Others saw reason in Salman’s defence of Siddharth. “This is a game . If you can compete then only play . Everyone has their own limitations. I would never run against Usain Bolt when I know this will make fun of me .Don’t make it”Man and Woman” thing . You think a “patla boy will compete against DaraSingh,” they wrote. “The way these tasks are designed, they intrigue ppl to get aggressive but playing the victim and women card and targeting one single person all the time with false blame is what is not justified,” wrote another.

