Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh calls Paras, Arti ‘gossips’, feels Mahira is beauty without brains

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 14:24 IST

Actor Vishal Aditya Singh, who recently participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, has entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card entry. The actor spoke to Mumbai Mirror on a number of subjects including his favourites inside the house to his opinion on various participants.

Speaking about what he thinks of the different participants, he mentioned that Sidharth Shukla is like Chanakya of the house while Paras Chhabra and Aarti Singh were the gossipmongers inside the house. He also mentioned that Mahira Sharma was the typical beauty without brains.

He also added that he thought Aarti was the villain of the house, while Siddharth, Rashami Desai and Paras as the heroes of the show. On the issue of who he thought was the strongest contestant inside the house, he said, “I don’t think anyone inside the house can compete with me. Once I enter the house, they will start leaving one by one.” He felt he could connect with Sidharth and Paras, he added.

On the subject of whether he has any strategy or not, Vishal mentioned that at the moment he had no strategy in mind. “I feel if I go inside with a strategy then I can win over only one person, but if I enter without a strategy then I can win over all of them.”

On the issue of what would be his preferred duties inside the house, Vishal mentioned that he wanted cooking and cleaning responsibilities. “I would like to do all the duties -- cooking, cleaning bathrooms as well as the other kitchen duties.” He was also told how the contestants often fight over rotis. Reacting to it, he said, “That won’t happen once I enter the house. Because I can cook and I can shout as well. So no one will dare to fight over these things.”

