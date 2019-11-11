e-paper
Happy birthday Boney Kapoor: 10 pictures with Janhvi, Arjun, Anil and Sridevi to prove family means everything to him

On Boney Kapoor’s 64th birthday, we bring you his 10 best family pics with Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi, Anshula and others.

bollywood Updated: Nov 11, 2019 09:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Check out Boney Kapoor's 10 best pics with the whole family.
         

Film producer Boney Kapoor celebrates his 64th birthday on Monday. To kick start the day, we bring you the 10 warmest pictures of him and his family. Boney is father to two four kids--Arjun, Anhsula, Janhvi and Khushi. While Arjun and Anshula are his kids from first marriage to the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi are from his second marriage to late actor Sridevi.

Janhvi wished the filmmaker on his birthday by sharing several family pictures on Instagram. She also wrote an emotional note which read, “Happy Birthday Papa. You always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you. Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it. You’re the best man I’ll ever know. You inspire me, encourage me, you’ve always been the best dad but now you’re my best friend. I love you. I’m going to make you so proud. You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that in abundance for you.”

 Also Watch | Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan attend special screening of ‘Bala’

 

For years, his relationship with Arjun and Anshula wasn’t as perfect as he would have hoped. After Sridevi’s sudden death in 2018, Arjun and Anshula gave extraordinary support to their father and their half-sisters. Since then, the five have become one wholesome family unit.

 

 On an episode of Koffee With Karan last year, Arjun talked about the changing dynamics of their family and how Boney adapted to it. He said they have a WhatsApp group called Dad’s Kids where Boney keeps sending his old pics with funny captions. Arjun said that it was heartening to see him teach himself how to be a better father and more involved with their kids at this age.

Also read: Isha Koppikar opens up on getting sexual propositions from actors: ‘He said don’t come with anybody’

Boney says Arjun and Anshula have been his strength through the tough times. “The way they have accepted Janhvi and Khushi... That has made me feel very relieved. My all four children are my strength,” he said at an event in Delhi last year.

On Fathers’ day, both Janhvi and Arjun shared special posts for their father. “To the coolest Kapoor in our family. The original big daddy. I love movies because I saw them thru his eyes... A family man, a true friend & a complete man’s man.. someone who puts others above himself always.. Happy Father’s Day dad.. stay happy, hip & cool,” wrote Arjun. “To the strongest, wisest, kindest man I know- Happy Fathers Day. I love you more than I can put into words. I promise to always try my hardest to make you as proud as you’ve always made me,” wrote Janhvi.

Check out his 10 pics with family:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

