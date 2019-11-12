Shweta Tiwari calls second marriage with Abhinav Kohli a poisonous infection: ‘It was hurting me badly, I got it removed’

tv

Actor Shweta Tiwari is all set to return to the small screen with her new show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and is also happy in her personal space. The actor, who was recently in news when she and her daughter reportedly accused her husband Abhinav Kohli of domestic violence, claims to have dealt with it like an infection in the body which could be poisonous.

Claiming that she is indeed happy, Shweta told Hindustan Times, “There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don’t think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy.”

Shweta said that she won’t stop living her life and has much more to look after. She said, “If my one hand stops working, I won’t stop living my life. I will start using my other hand. Similarly, if one part of my life goes wrong, I won’t stop leading my life. I have to look after my life, my kids, their school, their doctor, my house, my phone and electric bills.”

Shweta also shut the trolls who have been questioning her second marriage which too couldn’t work well. “I want to ask those people who are saying how can her marriage go wrong even for the second time. I want to ask them why can’t things go wrong. At least, I have the courage to face it and come out in open and talk about the problem. Whatever, I am doing today is for the betterment of my family and my kids. There are so many people out there who are married but still have boyfriend and girlfriends. I think I am better than them at least I have guts to come out and say dude I don’t want to stay with you,” she said.

In August this year, Shweta had reached a police station to file a complaint against Abhinav as he hit her daughter, Palak. Shweta tied the knot with Abhinav in July, 2013 and have a two-year-old son together, Reyansh. Palak is Shweta’s daughter from her first husband Raja Chaudhary, whom she divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage.

