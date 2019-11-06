Shweta Tiwari’s comeback TV show Mere Dad ki Dulhan in trouble, Preeti Sapru files plagiarism case

tv

The comeback show of actor Shweta Tiwari,Mere Dad ki Dulhan, is in legal trouble. Actor and Punjabi film producer Preeti Sapru has filed a case against TV show producers Tony and Deeya Singh, claiming her upcoming film Punjabi film Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi has similar concept.

According to a Times of India report, Preeti has claimed to have registered the concept with IMPPA in 2017. Preeti’s advocate Abhijeet Desai was quoted by the daily as saying, “My client had registered the script with IMPPA (Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association) and The Screenwriters Association in 2017. Before filing the lawsuit, when we raised this issue with IMPPA, the makers of the show did not come up with any clarification and therefore, we had to go to court for infringement of copyright. We are hoping for some interim relief before the release date of the show.”

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola in Mere Dad ki Dulhan.

Deeya, on her part, told TOI that the issue was blown out of proportion, adding that they may not have gotten the idea registered but came up with it much earlier and even discussed it with the TV channel. “We had narrated the show to the channel in 2017, and we have mails to prove it. We had thought of the idea and shared it as well before Preeti registered it. Also, there is a common misconception that copyright is applicable only after registration, whereas merely creating the work is enough for that. We don’t know Preeti at all. We have a letter from SWA saying that we were going to reply, but before we could respond, Preeti went to court,” she said.

Responding to Deeya’a statement, Preeti further told the daily, “I have spent a lot of money in the making of my film. It is 90 per cent complete, and we plan to release it next year. If a similar show is aired before my movie releases, people will think that my film is a rip-off. And that is not true because we had registered the concept in advance. If she has proof to show that she had shared the show’s concept in 2017, we want to see it.”

