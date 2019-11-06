e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Ranbir Kapoor dines with family, a stern Rishi Kapoor tells paparazzi ‘chillane ka nahi’. See pics, video

As Ranbir Kapoor was seen with his family -- mom Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridhima and niece Samara -- his dad Rishi Kapoor again instructed paparazzi not to make noise while clicking them.

bollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rishi Kapoor poses with family as he stepped out for dinner.
Rishi Kapoor poses with family as he stepped out for dinner.
         

Actor Ranbir Kapoor stepped out with dad Rishi Kapoor and mother Neetu for a dinner and pictures and video from their outing have surfaced online. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and daughter Samara Sahni also accompanied them.

In a video that has surfaced online, Rishi is seen getting angry with all the shouting happening as they posed for the paparazzi.  “Chillane ka nahi,” he is seen telling the photographers before he poses with his family for the photos.

At a Diwali party in October, he was again seen instructing media to maintain decorum. “Don’t make noise,” Rishi sternly told paparazzi outside Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party. “We have to maintain our dignity. People shouldn’t look down upon us film industry folk. Take your photographs, do your jobs, but don’t make noise. I notice this all the time, you people yelling out ‘look here, look there’. Please don’t do that,” he said while adding that both actors and media depend on each other for their livelihood.

 

 

 

Also read: Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh cute and hot, he says ‘rare compliment from wife, must be looking good today’

 

Recently, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor went for a vacation in Italy and she shared several pictures showcasing their boat rides and strolling down the busy streets of Naples.

It has been only a few months since Rishi came back from the US after his treatment for cancer there. He was diagnosed with cancer in September last year and stayed in the US for about 11 months. Rishi left his fans shocked when he flew to the United States last year to seek medical treatment. “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon,” he tweeted before leaving. 

Family and friends often paid visits to the veteran actor and made the couple feel cherished amid all odds.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Pak’s official Kartarpur Corridor opening video has Bhindranwale’s poster
Pak’s official Kartarpur Corridor opening video has Bhindranwale’s poster
In Shiv Sena’s latest statement, a clear and firm message for BJP
In Shiv Sena’s latest statement, a clear and firm message for BJP
Ayodhya event may see a million people as Supreme Court verdict nears
Ayodhya event may see a million people as Supreme Court verdict nears
Fadnavis gets some advice on standoff with Sena at meeting with RSS brass
Fadnavis gets some advice on standoff with Sena at meeting with RSS brass
‘Pak fearful of India’s strategic encirclement’: US Congressional report
‘Pak fearful of India’s strategic encirclement’: US Congressional report
‘Will push forward reforms that missed the bus last time’: Finance Minister
‘Will push forward reforms that missed the bus last time’: Finance Minister
IIT-IIM alumnus engineer commits suicide in Noida, wife booked for abetment
IIT-IIM alumnus engineer commits suicide in Noida, wife booked for abetment
‘Pedestrians, cyclists have equal rights on roads’: Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain
‘Pedestrians, cyclists have equal rights on roads’: Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News