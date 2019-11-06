Ranbir Kapoor dines with family, a stern Rishi Kapoor tells paparazzi ‘chillane ka nahi’. See pics, video

bollywood

Actor Ranbir Kapoor stepped out with dad Rishi Kapoor and mother Neetu for a dinner and pictures and video from their outing have surfaced online. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and daughter Samara Sahni also accompanied them.

In a video that has surfaced online, Rishi is seen getting angry with all the shouting happening as they posed for the paparazzi. “Chillane ka nahi,” he is seen telling the photographers before he poses with his family for the photos.

At a Diwali party in October, he was again seen instructing media to maintain decorum. “Don’t make noise,” Rishi sternly told paparazzi outside Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party. “We have to maintain our dignity. People shouldn’t look down upon us film industry folk. Take your photographs, do your jobs, but don’t make noise. I notice this all the time, you people yelling out ‘look here, look there’. Please don’t do that,” he said while adding that both actors and media depend on each other for their livelihood.

Recently, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor went for a vacation in Italy and she shared several pictures showcasing their boat rides and strolling down the busy streets of Naples.

It has been only a few months since Rishi came back from the US after his treatment for cancer there. He was diagnosed with cancer in September last year and stayed in the US for about 11 months. Rishi left his fans shocked when he flew to the United States last year to seek medical treatment. “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon,” he tweeted before leaving.

Family and friends often paid visits to the veteran actor and made the couple feel cherished amid all odds.

